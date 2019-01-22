Cancer cells can be treacherous targets for both therapeutic agents and the body’s natural defense line — the immune system. But a new approach to “rewiring” macrophages, the body’s pathogen and debris eaters, could offer a fresh boost to cancer immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy is a type of treatment that focuses on boosting the body’s own immune response against cancer tumors.

This type of therapy has become more popular over the past few years, and researchers have made it a priority to understand better how cancer cells and specialized immune cells interact with each other.

In a new study, a team of researchers from the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA has investigated how to “stimulate” macrophages to attack cancer cells.

Macrophages are white blood cells that form part of the immune system and whose role is to “eat” potentially harmful foreign particles, as well as to clear up cellular debris.

Cancer cells, the investigators explain, normally protect themselves against these immune cells by sending them a signal that translates as “don’t eat me” through a protein called CD47.