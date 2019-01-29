A new study demonstrates a link between zinc deficiency and high blood pressure. The findings could help scientists design new ways of intervening in at-risk patient populations.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a huge and growing health concern in the United States.

According to the American Heart Association, hypertension affects more than 100 million people in the U.S.

Over recent years, researchers have noted a relationship between lower zinc levels and hypertension.

However, to date, scientists have been unable to pinpoint zinc’s exact role in the development of hypertension.

For instance, individuals with certain conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, commonly have a zinc deficiency and high blood pressure. Scientists are still unclear whether zinc levels are a cause or an effect of elevated blood pressure.

Similarly, other studies have shown that individuals with lower zinc levels are more likely to be hypertensive.

As further evidence of zinc’s involvement in hypertension, rats that are particularly sensitive to salt and readily develop high blood pressure have lower levels of zinc in their blood.

Recently, a group of researchers set out to investigate the links between zinc and blood pressure. They wanted to dig a little deeper into the mechanisms of action. The team published their findings in the American Journal of Physiology–Renal Physiology.