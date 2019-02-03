A new study shows that ultraviolet disinfection technology eliminates up to 97.7 percent of pathogens in the operating room. Using this light wavelength might help defeat superbugs.

The study, published in the American Journal of Infection Control, examined the effects of a type of ultraviolet (UV) light technology called PurpleSun.

This technology is designed for use in operating rooms, patient rooms, and other healthcare settings.

The study shows that the device can help reduce the risk of infections acquired in the hospital.

These infections cost billions of dollars, and some estimates state that they cause almost 100,000 deaths each year in the United States.

In the current study, researchers used over 3,000 microbiological samples from 100 different surgical cases at three hospitals in the New York area.

Researchers then looked at how well the PurpleSun technology worked. They found that it eliminated most pathogens.

PurpleSun is unique, as it has foldable partitions, which means that it can surround equipment on all sides, and its light hits five surface points. It also uses high levels of UV intensity in 90-second intervals for optimum effect.

“[UV] light technology will not replace manual cleaning and disinfection with chemicals, but it has a place in healthcare settings,” says Donna Armellino, lead author of the study and vice president of infection prevention at Northwell Health. She explains: