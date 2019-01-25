A new study featuring in The BMJ cautions that women over 50 who regularly eat fried foods may be increasing their own death risk.

Share on Pinterest Are you a fan of fried foods? If you eat them too frequently, you may increase your death risk, researchers warn.

Many studies have shown that eating fried foods on a frequent basis can lead to unwanted health consequences.

Research has provided evidence that eating fried foods can affect cardiovascular health and heighten the risk of type 2 diabetes .

In a new study on women over the age of 50 years from the United States, investigators from the University of Iowa in Iowa City have found that overindulging in fried foods can increase a person’s risk of death from multiple causes.

The researchers also looked at which fried foods are likely to be the most dangerous for health. A study paper reporting the findings now appears in The BMJ.

The research team worked with data from 106,966 women between the ages of 50 and 79 years who joined the Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) study between 1993 and 1998. The researchers had access to follow-up information through to February 2017.

Over the course of the study, 31,588 participants died. Of these deaths, 9,320 were due to heart problems, 8,358 were cancer-related, and 13,880 had associations with other causes.