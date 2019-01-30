Tattoos have grown in popularity dramatically over recent decades. A new survey-based study investigates whether they have any associations with risky behavior or adverse health outcomes. Share on Pinterest Tattoos are now more popular than ever. In 2003, just 16 percent of people in the United States had a tattoo. By 2015, that figure had increased to 29 percent. In some demographics, the rates are even higher; for instance, almost half of Millennials now have a tattoo. In the past, some people considered tattoos a rebellion against the norm. People thought they were a signal to risk-taking behavior and increased health risks. A report published in the journal Pediatrics in 2017 reads: “In a retrospective analysis from 2007 to 2008, tattoos were associated with alcohol and drug use, violence and weapons carrying, sexual activity, eating disorders, and suicide.”

Investigating ink However, the tattoo’s spike in popularity has diminished some of the negative assumptions. As the authors of the report in Pediatrics continue, “the scientific link between tattooing and risk behaviors is less consistent today.” Earlier research in Germany connected wearing tattoos with mental health issues. Other studies have linked them to increased sexual activity, among other things. Evidence, though, is contradictory and researchers often find it difficult to interpret. A new study, published in the International Journal of Dermatology, takes a fresh look. As “getting inked” becomes more commonplace and attitudes toward tattoos shift, the authors wanted to draw an updated picture of today’s tattooed population. Specifically, they focused on health-related outcomes and risky behaviors. To investigate, they used data from a survey that researchers conducted in July 2016. In total, there were 2,008 participants, all of whom were living in the United States. The survey included questions about medical diagnoses, perceived health — both physical and mental — drug use, sexual activity, and sleep quality. The survey also noted how many tattoos each participant had, how visible they were, and whether some people might consider them offensive. In their analysis, the scientists also controlled for a range of demographic characteristics, such as race, education level, and marital status.