Chicken eggs are already important in clinical research and production — specialists currently use them to make vaccines. New research is now taking the eggs’ potential even further by suggesting a new use for them, as repositories in which to grow specialized human proteins.

Chicken eggs have always been a culinary staple throughout the world, and they are a great source of vitamins, fatty acids, and proteins.

This, however, is not their only use. Currently, scientists use this type of egg to produce flu vaccines .

Not just that — new research has been looking into ways of growing human cytokines in chicken eggs.

Cytokines are signaling proteins, many of which influence the behavior of immune cells, as part of the body’s immune response.

Doctors prescribe cytokines, in drug form, to treat conditions such as multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, and even some forms of cancer.

Last year, a study conducted by researchers from the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology in Osaka, Japan looked at ways of producing human interferon beta — a cytokine used in the treatment of multiple sclerosis — in chicken eggs.

Now, a team of scientists from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom suggests that we can also grow other cytokines — interferon alpha 2a (IFNalpha2a) and two types of fusion colony-stimulating factor (CSF1) protein — in chicken eggs.

This method of growing human proteins — that can treat hepatitis and cancer — could be easier and more cost-effective than existing approaches, the researchers argue. Their findings appear in the journal BMC Biotechnology.