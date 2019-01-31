Researchers pin down the faulty brain circuitry that drives negative symptom severity in schizophrenia and look at noninvasive methods of targeting and “repairing” this breakdown.

A new study identifies the brain network that drives the severity of negative symptoms in schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a mental health condition with characteristic symptoms that include delusions and hallucinations. It also has numerous negative symptoms, such as flat affect (lack of emotional expression), anhedonia, monotone speech, and avoiding social interaction.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, this condition is among the top 15 causes of disability across the world.

Currently, although the causes of schizophrenia remain quite poorly understood, treatments include taking antipsychotic medication and undergoing psychological counseling.

In a new study, researchers from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA have been looking at what occurs in the brains of people experiencing severe negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Their findings, which appear in The American Journal of Psychiatry, suggest that there may be an association between increased negative symptom severity and a breakdown in the circuitry between the cerebellum and the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex of the brain.

Based on this finding, the investigators considered targeting this breakdown with noninvasive treatment methods to see if this would improve the schizophrenia symptoms.

“There’s an enormous body of research asking how people with schizophrenia are different from people without it, but there is scant literature using imaging in people with schizophrenia to pin down the biological differences between those who are very symptomatic and those who are less so,” says Dr. Roscoe Brady Jr., the study’s lead author.

“If we can pin down what’s different, maybe we can intervene,” he notes.