Two new research studies show that the chance of experiencing a stroke are significantly higher after flu or flu-like illness. Share on Pinterest Researchers are looking for a link between flu-like illness and the risk of stroke. Each year, nearly 800,000 people in the United States experience a stroke. The risk factors include weight, smoking status, age, and family history of stroke. However, flu and flu-like illnesses could join this list, according to research due to be presented at the International Stroke Conference in Honolulu, HI, next week. In fact, the theory that flu or flu-like infections may raise the risk of stroke is not new. In 2015, Medical News Today reported that children are six times more likely to experience a stroke if they had an infection — mostly upper respiratory infections — during the previous week. In 2018, a study that appeared in the European Respiratory Journal looked at the medical records of 762 people living in Scotland who had experienced a stroke. The researchers found an increased risk of stroke in the 28 days after infection with respiratory viruses. While these studies have been relatively small, new research by a team from Colombia University in New York City, NY, is the biggest of its kind to date.

Risk of stroke higher for up to 1 year The scientists looked at the medical records of 30,912 individuals from the 2012–2014 inpatient and outpatient New York Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System who had been admitted to the hospital with ischemic stroke in 2014. They then searched for any incidences of hospitalization as a result of flu-like illness in the 2 years before the stroke. What they found was a nearly 40 percent increase in the odds of having a stroke within 15 days of being admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. Overall, the risk of experiencing a stroke was, in fact, increased for up to 1 year. Interestingly, people living in rural areas were just as likely to be affected, which came as a surprise to the research team. “We were expecting,” explains lead study author Amelia K. Boehme, Ph.D., an assistant professor of epidemiology in neurology for Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University, “to see differences in the flu-stroke association between rural and urban areas.” “Instead we found the association between flu-like illness and stroke was similar between people living in rural and urban areas, as well as for men and women, and among racial groups.” Amelia K. Boehme, Ph.D. The reason for the link between flu-like illness and stroke is still unclear. Yet inflammation caused by the culprit responsible for the flu-like infection might be to blame, according to the authors.