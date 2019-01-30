Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that commonly develops in people with psoriasis. Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes a rapid buildup of skin cells. These cells form patches of itchy, often irritating skin that doctors call plaques.

Changes in the nails are common symptoms of both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. However, psoriatic arthritis does not act the same way in everyone, and symptoms may vary between individuals.

In this article, learn about how psoriatic arthritis affects the nails, as well as about medical and at-home treatment options.

Psoriatic arthritis and the nails

Nail changes due to psoriatic arthritis are very common.

Researchers have found that 80 to 90 percent of people with plaque psoriasis experience changes in their nails, and that nail changes are even more widespread in those with psoriatic arthritis.

Many people may notice changes in their nails as an early warning sign of psoriatic arthritis or damage to the joints.

Changes may appear in any part of the nail structure or surrounding finger or thumb, including:

the visible part of the nail that doctor call the nail plate

the nail bed, which is the skin beneath the nail

the nail matrix, which is the tissue at the bottom of the nail

the area where the nail meets the fingertip (hyponychium)

the small, pale semi-circle at the base of the nail (lunula)

Pictures

Pitting

Signs and symptoms

Psoriatic arthritis may cause many visible signs and symptoms in the nails. Signs to look out for include:

Pitting: Pitting is the most common nail symptom, affecting about 68 percent of people with psoriasis and nail changes. The nail surface may look uneven. In some cases, random indents appear in the nail.

Pink or oily patches: The skin underneath the nail may develop discolored, pink patches. The nail may appear to have trapped oil underneath it. The area can turn golden yellow or brown.

White spots: White discoloration on the nail may be a sign of damage from psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis in the nail matrix.

Onychorrhexis or brittle nails: The nails may become very brittle. They may be more prone to breaking or crumbling. In some cases, the nails may form large ridges or split at the ends.

Onycholysis: Onycholysis occurs when the nails lift or start to separate from the nail bed. A gap may form between the two, causing the nail to turn white or yellowish. As the gap extends down towards the cuticle, the nail may be prone to infection.

Hyperkeratosis: Psoriasis may cause a buildup of grey keratin cells under the nail.

Splinter hemorrhages: These are tiny blood spots that appear under the nail. Damaged capillaries in the nail bed can burst and release small amounts of blood that spread.

Fungal infections: Many people with nail changes due to psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis will also experience fungal infections of the nails, such as onychomycosis.

Treatment



Applying medicated creams may help alleviate symptoms in the nails and nail bed. Applying medicated creams may help alleviate symptoms in the nails and nail bed.

There is no cure for psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, so treatment focuses on managing symptoms and preventing further damage.

Treatments for nail problems due to psoriatic arthritis will focus on managing the underlying condition and relieving any pain. These treatments may include:

Topical creams

Medicated creams may help alleviate symptoms in the nails and nail bed. The type of medication in the cream can vary, depending on the problem.

For instance, some creams have medication to slow the growth of cells, which may help with hyperkeratosis. Other creams can include steroids to reduce inflammation and damage.

A doctor might also recommend applying topical vitamin D cream.

Injections

Rarely, doctors may recommend injecting the area with corticosteroids. This process can be painful and is often not the first line of treatment. The surrounding nail or matrix may become very weak after a person stops the injections.

Phototherapy

In some cases, shining UV rays on the nails may help slow the growth of skin cells and stop some symptoms appearing in the nails. Doctors can carry out the procedure in a clinic or may recommend specialty equipment for the individual to use at home.

General psoriatic arthritis treatments

Psoriatic arthritis symptoms in the nail may also respond well to general treatments, such as:

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that help reduce inflammation and pain from psoriatic arthritis but may not improve nail symptoms.

that help reduce inflammation and pain from psoriatic arthritis but may not improve nail symptoms. Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) that help slow the progress of the disease and may prevent permanent damage to the joints and tissues.

that help slow the progress of the disease and may prevent permanent damage to the joints and tissues. Biologics that target specific parts of the immune system. In psoriatic arthritis, biologics help to block the action of specific immune cells or proteins that play a role in the disease.

Home remedies

Some home remedies may help alleviate the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis in the nails and fingers. These include:

Over-the-counter pain-relievers

NSAIDs may reduce inflammation and pain in the nails. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, such as ibuprofen (Advil) and naproxen (Aleve), may help some people find relief from symptoms.

Some OTC medicated creams may also help if the nails are at risk of infection.

People may want to talk to a doctor before using any additional creams or medicated ointments on any nails that psoriatic arthritis has affected.

Exercise

The National Psoriasis Foundation also recommend exercise as a way to reduce inflammation in the joints and help relieve some symptoms of psoriatic arthritis. Exercise may help improve a person's quality of life.

Any low-impact exercise may help a person with psoriatic arthritis manage their condition. These activities include:

walking

swimming

cycling

yoga

tai chi

Nail care

General nail care is essential for people with psoriatic arthritis. New injuries to the nail may trigger a symptom flare-up, so people should avoid activities that may damage their hands or nails.

Be sure to follow a doctor or dermatologist's instructions on how to care for the nails each day. This may include practices such as carefully washing under the nail each day and keeping the nails short to avoid breaks.

Other tips to care for the nail during treatment include:

moisturizing the hands and feet with a natural, fragrance-free moisturizer

refraining from soaking the nails in hot water, as it may cause dryness and make symptoms worse

wearing gloves whenever working with the hands, including while washing dishes or working in the garden

avoiding chemicals in soap, nail polish, and fragrances unless certain they cause no reaction

avoiding manicures and pedicures unless they are in a sanitary environment free from harsh chemicals

resisting the tendency to bite the nails

When to see a doctor

Anyone with psoriatic arthritis who is experiencing new nail symptoms may wish to see a doctor. Likewise, anyone who is uncertain if their treatment is working can ask about other treatment options.

People's nails grow slowly, so results from any treatment can take time to show up. It is vital to be patient with treatment and report any positive or negative changes to a doctor for review.

By working directly with a medical professional, many people find relief from psoriatic arthritis in the nails.