How can a vegan diet improve your health?

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Paula Field
In a recent study, researchers have compared the effects of a plant-based meal with those of a meal that includes animal-derived products on a person's health. The study concludes that vegan meals may help a person stay healthy and manage weight gain.
plant meal
New research shows how plant-based meals contribute to your health.

In the United States, approximately 93.3 million people live with obesity, and over 100 million have diabetes or prediabetes.

A key factor in the development of these — and other — metabolic conditions is diet.

According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion's dietary guidelines for 2015-2020, "the typical eating patterns currently consumed by many in the [US] do not align" with official recommendations.

Their estimates indicate that approximately "three-fourths of the population" does not consume enough vegetables, fruits, dairy products, or oils.

New research conducted by investigators from three international institutions — the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine and the Institute of Endocrinology in Prague, Czech Republic, as well as the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, DC — now suggests that following a plant-based diet could have a beneficial impact on many aspects of a person's health.

More specifically, the study's findings — which the researchers report in "Vegan Nutrition," which is a special issue of the journal Nutrients — suggest that following a vegan type diet fosters the presence of certain gut hormones that help to regulate blood pressure.

These hormones also help a person feel fuller sooner, and their action is thus beneficial for weight management.

Promoting good gut hormones

In this study, the research team worked with 60 male participants, of whom 20 had a diagnosis of obesity, 20 had type 2 diabetes, and a further 20 had no health complaints and made up the control group.

The researchers split the participants randomly so that some of them ate a vegan meal with tofu, while others ate a meal of processed meat and cheese. The researchers matched both meals for the number of calories and macronutrients.

Regardless of whether they had diabetes, obesity, or no health problems at all, the people who ate the vegan meal had a higher level of beneficial gut hormones than the people who ate meat and cheese.

Defeat cravings for unhealthful food in 2 minutes
Defeat cravings for unhealthful food in 2 minutes
How can you stop wanting foods that are bad for you? A new study may have found the answer.
Read now

The beneficial gut hormones, the researchers explain, help regulate glucose (simple sugar) levels, insulin production, and energy levels. They also help increase the feeling of satiety, thus contributing to weight management.

According to the investigators, people may feel fuller because plant-based foods are rich in fiber, which can increase satiety but do not add extra calories.

"These beneficial gut hormones can help keep weight down, enhance insulin secretion, regulate blood sugar, and keep us feeling full longer," notes study co-author Dr. Hana Kahleova.

"The fact that simple meal choices can increase the secretion of these healthy hormones has important implications for those with type 2 diabetes or weight problems," she suggests.

In previous research — which we covered last year on Medical News Today — Dr. Kahleova had already found that vegan diets can help people with type 2 diabetes by increasing insulin secretion and improving insulin sensitivity.

The current study strengthens previously uncovered proof of the benefits afforded by plant-based diets, and further shows that it can contribute to weight management.

"This study adds to the mounting evidence that plant-based diets can help manage and prevent type 2 diabetes and obesity."

Dr. Hana Kahleova

Related coverage

Is vegetarianism the natural option? Were humans designed to eat meat? Did we evolve to consume other creatures? Is flesh eating enshrined in our DNA? Here, we discuss these divisive queries. Read now
What is the difference between animal and plant proteins? To function, the body needs protein. This essential element of the diet exists in both animals and plants. Anyone who wants to ensure that their diet is healthful should understand what animal and plant proteins provide. The distinction may be especially important for athletes. Learn more here. Read now
Nutrition 2018: New data confirm health benefits of plant-based diet A raft of new studies presented at the recent Nutrition 2018 conference sing the praises of a vegetable-based diet. The evidence keeps on mounting up. Read now
What to know about eating vegan A vegan diet does not include animal products, such as honey, eggs, gelatin, or dairy. We explore the many health benefits and describe ways to achieve the best balance of nutrients. We also share dietician-recommended meal ideas and recipes. Learn more about the advantages of a vegan diet and factors to consider here. Read now
Can a vegan diet help you lose weight? People become vegan for a variety of reasons, from animal welfare and sustainability to improved heart health or weight loss. Learn how a vegan diet may help people lose extra weight and maintain a healthy weight long-term. We also look at the best foods to try and tips to make the transition to a vegan diet easier. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Nutrition / Diet
Diabetes Type 2 Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness

Recommended related news

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top