According to the American Heart Association (AHA), nearly half of all adults in the United States have cardiovascular disease. It caused more deaths in 2016 than previous years, despite rates of cardiovascular deaths having declined worldwide.

Heart disease is the leading cause of mortality in the United States, followed closely by cancer and chronic respiratory diseases.

In fact, heart disease causes almost 1 in 4 deaths in the U.S.

Staying abreast of the latest statistics on the prevalence of this condition is key for prevention.

Physicians, governmental organizations, and patients alike can benefit from information on heart disease death rates and risk factors that stave off cardiovascular conditions.

In this context, the American Heart Association (AHA) have just published their 2019 updated Heart and Stroke statistics in the journal Circulation.

The report is a compilation of the latest statistics on the prevalence of cardiovascular disease both in the U.S. and across the globe. The AHA worked in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other governmental organizations to put the report together.

According to the report, about 48 percent of all U.S. adults — or almost half of the adult population — are living with a form of cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease is an umbrella term for several conditions, including atherosclerosis, heart disease, heart failure, stroke, heart attack, arrhythmia, and heart valve problems.