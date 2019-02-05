Humans can learn new foreign words while asleep

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Carolyn Robertson
Recent research reveals for the first time that people can learn new information while they are asleep.
woman asleep with book
Learning can also occur during sleep, new research shows.

Scientists already know that sleep consolidates learning of new information that we acquire during wakefulness.

Now, researchers at the University of Bern in Switzerland suggest that learning can also take place during deep, or slow-wave sleep.

In a study that features in the journal Current Biology, they show how associations with new foreign words can occur at certain phases of slow-wave sleep.

Much sleep research concerns the processes that stabilize and consolidate memories that form during periods of wakefulness.

There is now considerable evidence that replay during sleep strengthens memories and embeds them in the previously acquired knowledge store in the brain.

The study authors note that many deem it impossible that learning can take place during sleep because "sleep lacks the conscious awareness" and the necessary brain chemistry and activity.

In addition, studies that have examined sleep learning in humans have yielded conflicting results.

Learning during daytime naps

The researchers were intrigued by the question: If the sleep state strengthens a "memory trace" that forms during wakefulness, then why can't the sleep state itself form a memory trace that endures into wakefulness?

Using electroencephalograms (EEGs), they recorded brainwave activity in 41 healthy male and female volunteers as they took a daytime nap and while they underwent subsequent memory tests.

Single brain 'switch' controls both sleep and wakefulness
Single brain 'switch' controls both sleep and wakefulness
The brain uses only one brain area to control sleep and wakefulness and not several as previously thought.
Read now

During the nap, the volunteers also wore in-ear headphones through which the researchers played recordings of numerous verbal word pairs.

They devised each word pair so that one word was a familiar, native-language word while the other was a made-up "pseudoword."

For example, they paired the word "house" with the pseudoword "tofer." In another pair, the familiar word was "cork," and the pseudoword was "aryl."

After the nap, the volunteers underwent a test of their "sleep-formed associations."

The test presented them with random samples of the pseudowords. At each presentation, they had to say whether the object the word described could fit inside a shoebox or not.

The results showed that the size classification of the pseudowords was better than chance if the "acoustic presentation of the second word of a pair during sleep repeatedly hit an ongoing slow-wave peak."

Timing of encoding is key

Slow-wave, or deep sleep is the most beneficial stage for consolidating memories that form in the period of wakefulness that precedes it.

As the brain enters slow-wave sleep, its cells gradually synchronize their activity. They fall into a pattern that alternates every 0.5 seconds between brief periods of universal activity and inactivity. Periods of activity appear as peaks on EEGs.

The researchers found that the volunteers only encoded the association between a sleep-played, familiar, native-language word and its pseudoword under two conditions.

The first condition was repetition of the word pair, and the second condition was that the acoustic presentation of the second word had to coincide with an active phase of slow-wave sleep.

In other words, the volunteers were better able to correctly classify "tofer" as being too large to fit into a shoebox if they had heard the word pair "house-tofer" several times, and the second word had occurred while their brain cells were in an active phase of slow-wave sleep.

Co-first study author Marc Züst, Ph.D., says that they also observed that retrieval of sleep-learned words during the test coincided with activity in the hippocampus and language areas of the brain. The hippocampus plays a key role in memory and learning.

These are the same brain areas that are active when learning occurs during wakefulness.

"These brain structures appear to mediate memory formation independently of the prevailing state of consciousness — unconscious during deep sleep, conscious during wakefulness."

Marc Züst, Ph.D.

Related coverage

How to tell if stress is affecting your sleep Stress can adversely affect physical and mental health. One common result of stress is an inability to sleep. Insufficient sleep can increase the risk of a range of health conditions. Reducing stress through exercise and medication can improve quality of sleep. Learn more about the link between stress and sleep here. Read now
Seven (or more) things you didn't know about your brain The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system. It regulates thought, emotion, and our physiological processes. What do we really know about it? Read now
All you need to know about neurons In this article, we discuss the most fascinating cell type in the human body. We explain what a neuron looks like, what it does, and how it works. Read now
What's to know about sleep deprivation? Learn about sleep deprivation and the surprising effects it can have on your body and health. Our hormones, artery health, and how much fat we store are some aspects that can be badly affected if we get less than the amount of sleep we need to feel fully awake and alert. We examine the problems and what to do. Read now
Insomnia: Everything you need to know Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can disrupt a person's daily life. About 30-40 percent of people in the U.S. experience insomnia, and it can be caused by physical or mental health issues. We look at the types, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment and ask whether using media technology in the bedroom might be a factor. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia
Neurology / Neuroscience Psychology / Psychiatry

Recommended related news

Popular in: Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia

Scroll to top