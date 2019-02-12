Eating certain foods while limiting others can help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels.

A diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and healthful proteins can have significant benefits for people with diabetes.

Balancing certain foods can help maintain health, improve overall well-being, and prevent future complications.

A healthcare professional, such as a doctor or dietitian, can work with people who have type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes to find the most beneficial food choices that work for them.

This article looks at some of the best foods for people with diabetes to eat, as well as which foods to limit or balance in the diet.

Diet for diabetes



People with diabetes can manage their blood sugar levels by making beneficial food choices.

Living with diabetes does not have to mean feeling deprived. People can learn to balance meals and make healthful food choices while still including the foods they enjoy.

Both sugary and starchy carbohydrates can raise blood sugar levels, but people can choose to include these foods in the right portions as part of a balanced meal plan.

For those with diabetes, it is important to monitor the total amount of carbohydrates in a meal. Carbohydrate needs will vary based on many factors, including a person's activity levels and medications, such as insulin.

A dietitian can recommend specific carbohydrate guidelines to best meet a person's needs. However, as a general rule, people should try to follow the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' MyPlate guidelines and include no more than a quarter plate of starchy carbs in one meal.

For people who have diabetes, the key to a beneficial diet, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), is as follows:

Include fruits and vegetables.

Eat lean protein.

Choose foods with less added sugar.

Avoid trans fats.

Below is a list of some fruits, vegetables, and foods with less added sugar.

1. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are packed full of essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. They also have minimal impact on blood sugar levels.

Leafy greens, including spinach and kale, are a key plant-based source of potassium, vitamin A, and calcium. They also provide protein and fiber.

Some researchers say that eating green leafy vegetables is helpful for people with diabetes due to their high antioxidant content and starch-digesting enzymes.

Green leafy vegetables include:

spinach

collard greens

kale

cabbage

bok choy

broccoli

One small-scale study suggested that kale juice may help regulate blood sugar levels and improve blood pressure in people with subclinical hypertension. In the study, people drank 300 milliliters of kale juice per day for 6 weeks.

People can include green leafy vegetables in their diet in salads, side dishes, soups, and dinners. Combine them with a source of lean protein, such as chicken or tofu.

2. Whole grains

Whole grains contain high levels of fiber and more nutrients than refined white grains.

Eating a diet high in fiber is important for people with diabetes because fiber slows down the digestion process. A slower absorption of nutrients helps keep blood sugar levels stable.

Whole wheat and whole grains are lower on the glycemic index (GI) scale than white breads and rice. This means that they have less of an impact on blood sugar.

Good examples of whole grains to include in the diet are:

brown rice

whole-grain bread

whole-grain pasta

buckwheat

quinoa

millet

bulgur

rye

People can swap white bread or white pasta for whole-grain options.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish is a healthful addition to any diet. Fatty fish contains important omega-3 fatty acids called eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

People need a certain amount of healthful fats to keep their body functioning and to promote heart and brain health.

The ADA report that a diet high in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats can improve blood sugar control and blood lipids in people with diabetes.

Certain fish are a rich source of both polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. These are:

salmon

mackerel

sardines

albacore tuna

herring

trout

People can eat seaweed, such as kelp and spirulina, as plant-based alternative sources of these fatty acids.

Instead of fried fish, which contains saturated and trans fats, people can try baked, roasted, or grilled fish. Pair with a mix of vegetables for a healthful meal choice.

4. Beans



People can try adding kidney beans to a healthful salad.

Beans are an excellent food option for people with diabetes. They are source of plant-based protein, and they can satisfy the appetite while helping people reduce their carbohydrate intake.

Beans are also low on the GI scale and are better for blood sugar regulation than many other starchy foods.

Also, beans may help people manage their blood sugar levels. They are a complex carbohydrate, so the body digests them slower than it does other carbohydrates.

Eating beans can also help with weight loss and could help regulate a person's blood pressure and cholesterol.

There is a wide range of beans for people to choose from, including:

kidney beans

pinto beans

black beans

navy beans

adzuki beans

These beans also contain important nutrients, including iron, potassium, and magnesium.

Beans are a highly versatile food choice. People can include a variety of beans in a chili or stew, or in tortilla wraps with salad.

When using canned beans, be sure to choose an option with no added salt. Otherwise, drain and rinse the beans to remove any added salt.

5. Walnuts

Nuts are another excellent addition to the diet. Like fish, nuts contain healthful fatty acids that help keep the heart healthy.

Walnuts are especially high in omega-3 fatty acids called alpha-lipoic acid (ALA). Like other omega-3s, ALA is important for good heart health.

People with diabetes may have a higher risk of heart disease or stroke, so it is important to get these fatty acids through the diet.

A study from 2018 suggested that eating walnuts is linked with a lower incidence of diabetes.

Walnuts also provide key nutrients, such as protein, vitamin B-6, magnesium, and iron.

People can add a handful of walnuts to their breakfast or to a mixed salad.

Learn about other beneficial nuts for diabetes here.

6. Citrus fruits

Research has shown that citrus fruits, such as oranges, grapefruits, and lemons, have antidiabetic effects.

Eating citrus fruits is a great way to get vitamins and minerals from fruit without the carbohydrates.

Some researchers believe that two bioflavonoid antioxidants, called hesperidin and naringin, are responsible for the antidiabetic effects of oranges.

Citrus fruits are also a great source of:

vitamin C

folate

potassium

Learn about other beneficial fruits for diabetes here.

7. Berries

Berries are full of antioxidants, which can help prevent oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is linked with a wide range of health conditions, including heart disease and some cancers.

Studies have found chronic levels of oxidative stress in people with diabetes. Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between antioxidants and unstable molecules called free radicals in the body.

Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries all contain high levels of antioxidants and fiber. They also contain important other vitamins and minerals, including:

vitamin C

vitamin K

manganese

potassium

People can add fresh berries to their breakfast, eat a handful as a snack, or use frozen berries in a smoothie.

8. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes have a lower GI than white potatoes. This makes them a great alternative for people with diabetes, as they release sugar more slowly and do not raise blood sugar as much.

Sweet potatoes are also a great source of:

fiber

vitamin A

vitamin C

potassium

People can enjoy sweet potatoes in a range of ways, including baked, boiled, roasted, or mashed. For a balanced meal, eat them with a source of lean protein and green leafy vegetables or a salad.

9. Probiotic yogurt

Probiotics are the helpful bacteria that live in the human gut and improve digestion and overall health.

Some research from 2011 suggested that eating probiotic yogurt could improve cholesterol levels in people with type 2 diabetes. This could help lower the risk of heart disease.

One review study suggested that consuming probiotic foods may reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, as well as increase insulin sensitivity.

People can choose a natural yogurt, such as Greek yogurt, with no added sugar. A probiotic yogurt will contain live and active cultures called Lactobacillus or Bifidobacterium.

People can add berries and nuts to yogurt for a healthful breakfast or dessert.

10. Chia seeds

People often call chia seeds a superfood due to their high antioxidant and omega-3 content. They are also a good source of plant-based protein and fiber.

In one small-scale randomized controlled trial from 2017, people who were overweight and had type 2 diabetes lost more weight after 6 months when they included chia seeds in their diet compared with those who ate an oat bran alternative.

The researchers therefore believe that chia seeds can help people manage type 2 diabetes.

People can sprinkle chia seeds over breakfast or salads, use them in baking, or add water to make a dessert.

Foods to limit



White bread is a high-GI food, so people with diabetes can benefit from limiting the amount they eat.

One way to manage diabetes with diet is to balance high- and low-GI foods. High-GI foods increase blood sugar more than low-GI foods.

When choosing high-GI foods, limit the portions and pair these foods with protein or healthful fat to reduce the impact on blood sugar and feel full for longer.

Foods high on the GI scale include:

white bread

puffed rice

white rice

white pasta

white potatoes

pumpkin

popcorn

melons

pineapple

People with diabetes may wish to limit or balance the following foods:

Carb-heavy foods

Carbohydrates are an important part of all meals. However, people with diabetes will benefit from limiting their carbohydrate intake in a balanced diet or pairing carbs with a healthful protein or fat source.

High-GI fruits

Most fruits are low on the GI scale, though melons and pineapple are high-GI. This means that they can increase blood glucose more.

Saturated and trans fats

Unhealthful fats, such as saturated and trans fats, can make a person with diabetes feel worse. Many fried and processed foods, including fries, chips, and baked goods, contain these types of fats.

Refined sugar

People with diabetes should aim to limit or avoid refined sugar, likely present in both store-bought and homemade sweets, cakes, and biscuits.

Per day, the American Heart Association advise consuming no more than 24 grams, or 6 teaspoons, of added sugar for women, and 36 grams, or 9 teaspoons, for men. This does not include naturally occurring sugars from foods such as fruit and plain milk.

Sugary drinks

Drinks that contain a lot of sugar, such as energy drinks, some coffees, and shakes, can imbalance a person's insulin levels.

Salty foods

Foods that are high in salt can raise blood pressure. Salt may also appear as sodium on a food label.

The ADA recommend that people keep their daily sodium intake to under 2,300 milligrams per day, which is the same as the recommendation for the general population.

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol in moderation should not have serious risks for people with diabetes and should not affect long-term glucose control.

People using insulin or insulin secretagogue therapies may have a higher risk of hypoglycemia linked to alcohol consumption.

For people who have diabetes and those who do not, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

What about gestational diabetes?

People with gestational diabetes can work out a meal plan with their healthcare professional.

A meal plan may involve counting the amount of carbohydrates a person eats to make sure they are getting enough energy and keeping their blood sugar under control.

The National Institutes of Child Health and Human Development advise that people with gestational diabetes eat three medium-sized meals per day, with two to four snacks in-between meals.

People with gestational diabetes will benefit from a balanced diet of fiber, vegetables, fruit, protein, healthful fats, and legumes, including the foods listed above.

Outlook

People with diabetes can work with their healthcare professional to devise a personal nutrition plan.

Eating a healthful, balanced diet including the foods listed above can help people with diabetes manage their condition and prevent complications by:

controlling their blood sugar levels

lowering inflammation

lowering risk of heart disease

increasing antioxidant activity

reducing the risk of kidney disease

Pregnant people with gestational diabetes can discuss a diet plan with their healthcare professional to create a meal plan that can help them and their baby stay safe and healthy.