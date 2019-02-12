New research in the Journal of Biological Chemistry breaks down the process through which tau tangles grow as long as they do. The findings may lead to new therapies that target the formation of tau aggregates in Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers knew that Alzheimer's-related tau aggregates consisted of a small number of long tau fibrils.

One of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease is the so-called tau tangles. Tau is a protein contained within the axons of the nerve cells.

More specifically, tau helps form microtubules — essential structures that transport nutrients within nerve cells.

In a healthy brain, the tau protein helps these microtubules remain straight and strong. But in Alzheimer’s, tau collapses into aggregates called tangles. When this happens, the microtubules can no longer sustain the transport of nutrients and other essential substances in the nerve cells, which eventually leads to cell death.

How toxic and damaging these tau tangles can be, and how far they can spread, depends on their length. However, until now, scientists did not know why some tau tangles are longer than others in Alzheimer’s, or how these aggregates grow so long in the first place.

But now, scientists at the Ohio State University in Columbus have devised a mathematical model that has helped them explain what biological processes lie behind the formation of tau tangles.

The new research, conducted by Carol Huseby, Jeff Kuret, and Ralf Bundschuh, explains how the tangles grow and reach various lengths.