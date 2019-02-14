Keeping blood glucose at a healthy level reduces the risk of developing diabetes. But until now, reducing high glucose levels has focused on limiting carb and calorie intake, rather than on how individuals respond to different foods.

The number of people in the United States who receive a diagnosis of diabetes continues to rise.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 9.4 percent of the U.S. population had diabetes in 2015.

Some sources estimate that about 40 percent of U.S. adults have prediabetes. This condition is characterized by higher than normal blood sugar levels and may lead to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Experts are always looking for ways to prevent the onset of the condition. Reducing blood sugar — or blood glucose — levels is the primary method.

Typically, this involves controlling diet with a specific focus on lowering calorie and carbohydrate intake. Not only can this prevent diabetes, but it can also reduce a person’s risk of obesity and heart or kidney disease.

However, new research has shown that taking a more individualized approach may produce better results. “The current models of predicting blood glucose levels perform well, but they tend to bucket everything, like fats and carbohydrates, into one category,” says Purna Kashyap, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine Microbiome Program, in Rochester, MN.

“As a clinician, I have seen that my patients do not respond to the same foods the same way — just like not all weight-loss diets work for all people the same,” adds study co-author Dr. Heidi Nelson.