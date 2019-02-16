Both bacterial diversity in the gut and regular exercise are important when it comes to health. But how are the two related? A new study uncovers the effect that exercise has on our health by adjusting the balance of the gut microbiome.

Though this may seem strange, human bodies are actually made, according to recent estimates , of about as many bacteria and other microorganisms as regular human cells.

In the colon alone — the tract that contains the largest number of bacterial cells — there are approximately 38 trillion bacteria.

These bacteria have important effects on the state of our health, and loss of bacterial diversity in the gut is linked to a heightened risk of disease.

Now, a new study suggests that the level of a person’s physical activity may affect the bacterial diversity in their gut, and thus influence their health.

In a paper that appears in the journal Experimental Physiology, the authors, from Indiana University Bloomington and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, also explain the biological mechanism that makes this possible.