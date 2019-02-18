Bacteria that are immune to the action of antibiotics have become a primary concern for medical research communities across the world. A new study investigates what makes these “superbugs” resilient in the face of some of the most potent drugs.

Only recently, on Medical News Today, we presented a study highlighting the ever-growing crisis of superbugs spreading at an unexpectedly fast pace all over the world.

The authors of that study issue the grim warning that if bacteria continue to “armor” themselves so effectively and at such speed, antibiotics may soon become altogether ineffective against them.

That is why it is of utmost importance to understand how, exactly, these microorganisms can fend off the drugs that were previously able to work against them. This knowledge will be the first step in coming up with stronger treatments to fight stubborn bacterial infections.

In a new study, a team of physicists from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, has now determined what allows bacteria to repel antibiotics once they become resistant.

Although the mechanism is simple, this is the first time that researchers have investigated and been able to pinpoint it, thanks to highly sensitive technology.

Lead study author Prof. Maikel Rheinstädter and colleagues report their findings in a study paper that the journal Nature Communications Biology has published today. The researchers believe that their discovery could help scientists design more effective drugs to treat infections.

“There are many, many bacteria out there, and so many antibiotics, but by proposing a basic model that applies to many of them, we can have a much better understanding on how to tackle and predict resistance better,” notes Prof. Rheinstädter.