Transplants are often a point of crisis, since there is a global shortage of donated organs, but also because there is a high risk that the receiver’s body will reject the donated organ or transplanted tissue. A new type of “universal” stem cells could solve some of these issues.

Share on Pinterest Researchers may have found a way to prevent the immune system from attacking new stem cells that arrive in a person’s body.

Recent efforts from a team of University of California (UC), San Francisco, researchers have focused on genetically engineering pluripotent stem cells that would be able to bypass the body’s immune response and, thus, preempt rejection.

So far, to bypass the issue of donated tissue shortages, scientists have created stem cells out of mature, fully developed cells they collect from the same person who needs a transplant. They call these “induced pluripotent stem cells” (iPSCs).

With iPSCs, scientists hope to minimize the chances of the body rejecting these cells — which will later specialize and step into their new role — as the recipient’s immune system tends to “label” donor tissue as a potential pathogen, and act against it.

However, even this route has been fraught with many obstacles and, surprisingly, even stem cells that specialists have engineered from a person’s own cells regularly face rejection.

Moreover, iPSC processes are difficult to conduct, and it is harder still to reproduce successful attempts.

“There are many issues with iPSC technology, but the biggest hurdles are quality control and reproducibility. We don’t know what makes some cells amenable to reprogramming, but most scientists agree it can’t yet be reliably done,” notes Dr. Tobias Deuse, lead author on the new study paper that appears in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

“Most approaches to individualized iPSC therapies have been abandoned because of this,” Dr. Deuse points out.

Now, for the first time, UC San Francisco scientists believe they may have found a solution by taking a different approach that creates new, “universal” stem cells that are pluripotent. This means they can differentiate into any given specialized cell — and they will not trigger an immune response from the receiver’s body.