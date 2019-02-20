New research that now appears in the journal Nature Medicine examined glioblastoma tumors, and the results move scientists closer to understanding why this form of brain cancer does not respond as well to immunotherapy as other cancers. Share on Pinterest Doctors may soon be able to predict which people with glioblastoma will respond to immunotherapy. Immunotherapy is a treatment type that aims to boost the immune system in the fight against cancer. The therapy has proven to be very successful against various aggressive cancers, such as triple-negative breast cancer. However, immunotherapy actually helps fewer than 1 in 10 people with glioblastoma. This is a form of brain cancer with a median outlook of only 15–18 months. So, why does immunotherapy not work as effectively in these tumors? A team of scientists led by Raul Rabadan, Ph.D. — a professor of systems biology and biomedical informatics at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, NY — set out to investigate .

The role of the PD-1 protein in cancer As the scientists explain, cancer sometimes blocks the activity of the immune system by affecting a protein called PD-1. PD-1 is present on immune cells called T cells. There, it helps ensure that the immune system does not overdo its response when it reacts to threats. When PD-1 binds to another protein called PD-L1, it stops T cells from attacking other cells — including tumor cells. So, some immunotherapy drugs work by blocking PD-1, which “releases the brakes on the immune system” and lets T cells run loose and kill cancer cells. PD-1 inhibitors are successful in most types of cancer, so Prof. Rabadan and colleagues wondered what effect these drugs would have in glioblastoma. They studied the tumor microenvironment — that is, the cells that maintain the growth of the tumor — in 66 people with glioblastoma. The researchers examined the tumor microenvironment both before and after treating the tumors with the PD-1 inhibitors nivolumab or pembrolizumab. Of the 66 glioblastoma cases, 17 responded to immunotherapy for a period of at least 6 months.