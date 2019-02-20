Aging cells can become toxic to surrounding tissue, thus leading to numerous health problems. A class of drugs scientists call senolytics could help address these health issues, and improve symptoms.

Share on Pinterest Can a new drug combination help fight off the ill effects of cellular aging?

Senolytics are a class of drugs that target cells that have entered senescence, meaning an old age stage that renders them toxic to surrounding, healthy cells.

These drugs aim to attack the harmful cells selectively, and so prevent the development of age-related diseases, or to reduce their impact.

Among other conditions, cell senescence can lead to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic disease that progressively causes the scarring of lung tissue, and which can be fatal.

Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have already approved two drugs for the treatment of IPF — nintedanib and pirfenidone — the prognosis for people with this condition remains unsatisfactory. Researchers have noted that the median survival rate for IPF is about 3 to 5 years.

“IPF is a devastating and progressive fibrotic lung disease with a median survival of less than 5 years in newly diagnosed adults, usually over 60 years of age,” explains Dr. Anoop Nambiar, an associate professor at the University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center at San Antonio, and the founding director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at the university.

“There remains a significant, unmet need for safer and better treatments for patients with IPF,” he adds.

For this reason, Dr. Nambiar and colleagues from UT Health, and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, have recently conducted a clinical trial for two other drugs — dasatinib and quercetin — that the FDA have approved for treating conditions other than IPF.

This is the first time researchers have tested the two drugs in human participants with IPF, and the study’s findings now appear in the journal EBioMedicine, which is a Lancet publication.