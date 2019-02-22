New research finds that children living in homes with vinyl flooring or sofas that contain flame retardants have traces of potentially harmful toxins in their urine or blood.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that sofas and vinyl floors, in particular, contain substances that may harm children’s health.

An increasing number of studies are shedding light on the surprisingly pervasive sources of chemicals that may harm human health.

For instance, studies have suggested that housecleaning products, laundry detergents, and fabric softeners can lead to neurodevelopmental defects.



These types of toxic substances can even be found in shampoo, conditioner, and eye drops.

The bleach we use to clean our homes, for example, has been associated with a higher risk of respiratory problems, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, commonly called COPD.

Even dental floss contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), which researchers have linked with high cholesterol, some forms of cancer, and thyroid disease.

New research shows that these potentially hazardous substances are even more widespread than we thought. The furniture in our homes could contain chemicals that may harm the health of our children, the new study suggests.

Heather Stapleton, Ph.D., an environmental chemist at Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment in Durham, NC, led the new research. She and her team presented the findings at the American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting, which this year took place in Washington, DC.