New research in The Journal of Physiology suggests that exercising at certain times of the day can alter the circadian rhythms, potentially offering a new therapy for jet lag and shift work.

Share on Pinterest Jet lag can lead to insomnia and fatigue, but exercise may help alleviate such disruptions to a person’s body clock.

Circadian rhythms, which are “physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a daily cycle,” regulate our bodies.

Light and darkness are the main factors that affect our circadian rhythms.

A cluster of nerve cells in the brain receives information about the amount of light through the optic nerves, “telling” our brains to make us sleepy by releasing the sleep hormone melatonin.

However, when we travel to a different time zone or work the night shift, we disrupt these circadian rhythms. Some of the adverse effects of such disruptions include insomnia and fatigue, trouble focusing, headaches, and gastrointestinal problems.

There are currently no treatments for the adverse effects of jet lag or shift work, so researchers are trying to devise novel therapies. For instance, one recent study has found that the retina contains some cells that secrete vasopressin, another hormone that helps regulate circadian rhythms.

Altering the vasopressin signaling pathway may one day lead to the manufacture of eye drops that could offset the effects of jet lag, but such treatments are still far from becoming a reality.

However, what if it was possible to treat jet lag without drugs? What if light was not the only factor that affects circadian rhythms?

Shawn Youngstedt, from the College of Nursing and Health Innovation and the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University in Phoenix, and his colleagues asked themselves these questions.

Their research found that exercise may counter the negative effects of circadian rhythm disruption.