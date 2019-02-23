The phytochemicals that give blueberries their blue color can significantly improve cardiovascular health, finds a new two-part study.

Share on Pinterest The positive effect that blueberries can have on blood pressure is comparable to that of hypertension drugs.

Dubbed “the silent killer” because it has no visible symptoms in its early stages, hypertension affects approximately 1 in 3 adults in the United States.

The condition puts a strain on the cardiovascular system, which in the long run may contribute to heart failure, stroke, and kidney failure.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommend that people with high blood pressure stay in control of the condition by eating healthfully, exercising, not smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight.

But should you eat anything in particular to keep your arteries healthy? In a previous Spotlight feature, we rounded up 16 foods that studies have suggested can improve cardiovascular health.

Along with broccoli, spinach, pulses, and fish, berries may also reduce heart disease, due to their antioxidant polyphenols.

New research zooms in on the cardiovascular effects of blueberries and finds that anthocyanins — the phytochemicals that give blueberries their color — mediate the beneficial effects that this fruit has on the cardiovascular system.

The lead author of the study is Ana Rodriguez-Mateos, Ph.D., from the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London, in the United Kingdom. The researchers published their findings in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A.