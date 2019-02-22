Yerba santa, a plant with a long history of medicinal use in its native California, contains an active compound that could treat people with Alzheimer’s disease one day.

Share on Pinterest New research finds that an extract from the Yerba santa plant may prevent brain cell death in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

This was the conclusion that scientists at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, CA came to after testing 400 plant extracts with known medicinal properties.

Using a new drug-discovery screen, they tested the compounds for their ability to deter the effects of aging on the brain.

The initial round of tests yielded several extracts that protected against a type of cell death that occurs in Alzheimer’s and other aging-related diseases.

Further tests revealed that sterubin, an extract of Eriodictyon californicum, or Yerba santa, was the most able to shield against inflammation and other triggers of brain cell death.

Native tribes of California have long valued Yerba santa, which is the Spanish for “holy herb,” very highly as a medicine for respiratory illnesses, fever, infections, bruising, pain, and headaches.

The researchers describe their findings in a paper that now features in the journal Redox Biology.

“Alzheimer’s disease,” says corresponding study author Pamela Maher, who is a senior staff scientist at the Salk Institute, “is a leading cause of death in the United States.”

“And,” she adds, “because age is a major risk factor, researchers are looking at ways to counter aging’s effects on the brain.”

She notes that their “identification of sterubin […] is a promising step in that direction.”