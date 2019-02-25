US adults do not consume enough protein, study warns

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
New research in the Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging reveals that older people in the United States do not consume enough protein. Insufficient protein is a marker of poor diet and health overall, the study also suggests.
senior man eating
A new study suggests that adults over the age of 50 may not be getting enough protein.

With age, the human body loses muscle mass. Sarcopenia, or the age-related gradual loss of muscle function, can slash muscle strength by around 50 percent.

Also, loss of muscle mass and strength can lead to poor overall quality of life and increase the risk of falls and fractures in older age.

So, as we age, intake of protein becomes increasingly important. However, few adults consume as much protein as they should, for a variety of reasons.

Older people often lose their appetite with age, have lower energy needs, or sometimes eat less due to financial and social difficulties.

However, researchers do not know precisely how much protein older adults consume, so a new study aimed to fill this gap in research.

Christopher A. Taylor, Ph.D. — a registered dietitian and associate professor at the Ohio State University in Columbus — is the last and corresponding author of the new study.

'Still a big gap in adults' protein intake'

Taylor and his team examined data from the 2005–2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to investigate the protein intake of 11,680 adults aged 51 and above.

The scientists looked at the link between protein intake, dietary patterns, and physical function in these older adults. They stratified the study sample, used the Healthy Eating Index to assess the quality of the adults' diet, and weighted the data analyses "to create a nationally representative sample."

What diet is best for older adults?
What diet is best for older adults?
A diet high in protein but low in calories may be best for older people.
Read now

Overall, their analysis found that up to 46 percent of the oldest participants in the study did not consume enough protein on a regular basis.

A third of them were missing 30 grams (g) of protein from their daily diet, which — for an adult who weighs 160 pounds, or 72.6 kilograms (kg) — is the equivalent of over half of the recommended intake. The United States recommended daily allowance of protein is 0.8 g per kg.

Secondly, participants whose protein intake was lower than the recommended level had a poorer diet overall, as well as "significantly more functional limitations." These people consumed fewer healthful foods such as greens and beans, dairy, seafood, and plant protein foods.

People who do not consume enough protein, explain the study authors, are less likely to meet the recommended daily allowances for micronutrients that have antioxidant properties or that benefit the immune system, such as zinc, selenium, vitamin E, vitamin C, and vitamin D.

Also, according to the researchers, "[T]hose below the protein intake recommendation were more likely to be limited when stooping, crouching, or kneeling, standing or sitting for long periods, walking up 10 steps, preparing meals, and walking for a quarter mile."

They conclude that "[n]utrition screening procedures should not be limited to the oldest adults and could begin with those over 50 years of age."

Taylor comments on the findings, saying, ''Despite the protein craze in America, the data shows there's still a big gap in adults' protein intake.''

''[T]his research," he adds, "was looking at intake against current dietary recommendations, which don't take into consideration activity, age, and illness, when adults may need even more protein."

Great sources of protein include rice, beans, lentils, soy, and quinoa, as well as eggs, dairy, or meat.

Related coverage

What foods are high in protein? Eating a high protein diet can help people to lose fat and build muscle. By reducing intake of other types of food, such as carbohydrates and fats, it is possible to experience a range of health benefits that can include feeling fuller after eating. Many sources of protein provide additional nutrients as well. Read now
How much protein does a person need? Proteins are amino acids that are essential for our bodies to function properly. But how much do we need? Should we consume more? Are protein foods and drinks healthful? Find out more about the benefits of protein, how much protein we need, and what is the best way to get a good supply of protein. Read now
Protein: Uses, sources, and requirements Protein is one of the three nutrients that the body needs in large quantities. It is essential to maintain and build body tissues and muscle. Not having enough can cause low growth and a weakened immune system, but too much leads to weight gain and liver problems. Learn more about the sources and uses of protein here. Read now
What is the difference between animal and plant proteins? To function, the body needs protein. This essential element of the diet exists in both animals and plants. Anyone who wants to ensure that their diet is healthful should understand what animal and plant proteins provide. The distinction may be especially important for athletes. Learn more here. Read now
How much protein is too much? Eating a high protein diet has many advantages for health. There are times, however, when a person may consume more protein than is healthy, especially if they have certain medical conditions. Consuming too much protein may lead to a variety of symptoms. Learn more about how much protein a person should consume here. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Nutrition / Diet
Public Health Seniors / Aging

Recommended related news

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top