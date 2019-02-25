New research finds that vitamin D deficiency affects a type of brain “scaffolding” that supports the neurons. This finding could lead to new therapies for the neurological symptoms of mental health conditions such as schizophrenia.

Share on Pinterest Our bodies produce vitamin D in response to sun exposure. New research helps explain why this vitamin is key for brain health.

Vitamin D, which people sometimes refer to as the “sunshine vitamin,” is necessary for maintaining healthy bones. It also benefits the immune and cardiovascular systems, as well as endocrine function.

For instance, research has suggested that insufficient vitamin D may compromise the immune system, raise the risk of hypertension, and negatively affect insulin secretion in people with type 2 diabetes.

Newer studies have focused on the potential link between vitamin D and brain health. For example, a recent study that Medical News Today reported on reinforced the notion that there may be an association between vitamin D deficiency and a higher risk of schizophrenia.

Other studies have shown that depriving middle-aged rodents of vitamin D led them to develop brain damage and perform less well on cognitive tests. Researchers have also found that people who survive sudden cardiac arrest are less likely to recover brain function if they have low levels of vitamin D.

A new study delves deeper into this link between vitamin D and brain function to find a potential reason why the nutrient may be key to memory function.

Thomas Burne, an associate professor at the University of Queensland Brain Institute in St. Lucia, Australia, led the new research. Burne and his colleagues published their findings in the journal Trends in Neurosciences.