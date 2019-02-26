Insomnia: Certain types of brain cell explain genetic risk

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
New research in the journal Nature Genetics identifies individual types of brain cell and brain areas that are involved in insomnia, offering new treatment targets for this condition.
man sitting on the edge of the bed
New research helps explain why some people struggle to sleep.

Insomnia affects about a third of people living in the United States and approximately 770 million people worldwide.

As many people with insomnia will know, there is a tendency to think that falling asleep is a matter of willpower.

However, more and more studies are showing that it actually has a strong neurobiological component.

For instance, in 2016, scientists found abnormalities in the white matter tracts of people living with insomnia, as well as in parts of their limbic system. More recent studies have uncovered specific genetic variants linked with insomnia risk.

Now, an international team of researchers has gone further, analyzing genetic data from over 1.3 million people in an attempt to tease out the individual genes, brain cell types, brain areas, and neurobiological processes that underlie insomnia.

Danielle Posthuma, a professor of statistical genetics at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands, led the new research with Eus Van Someren, a neurophysiology professor at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience in Amsterdam.

Study yields 'spectacular results'

Using data from the UK Biobank and DNA testing company 23andMe, the researchers assembled genetic and sleep information on 1,331,010 people, making this the largest genetic dataset that scientists have ever used to study insomnia.

They found 202 genetic loci and 956 risk genes for insomnia. Also, further analyses revealed that some of these genes were key to the functioning of axons, or extensions of nerve cells that facilitate electrical communication with other neurons.

Also, the researchers found a significant number of insomnia risk genes that were switched on in certain cells in the cortical and subcortical tissues of the brain.

Insomnia breakthrough: Scientists identify 5 types
Insomnia breakthrough: Scientists identify 5 types
Each type is related to a distinct set of personality traits.
Read now

Specifically, the types of cell implicated in insomnia included "striatal, hypothalamic, and claustrum neurons." The results "provide new treatment targets," explain the study authors.

Prof. Posthuma comments on the findings, saying, "Our study shows that insomnia, like so many other neuropsychiatric disorders, is influenced by [hundreds] of genes, each of small effect."

"These genes by themselves are not that interesting to look at," she adds. "What counts is their combined effect on the risk of insomnia."

Another key finding was that insomnia had more risk genes in common with psychiatric conditions such as depression and anxiety than it did with other sleep characteristics, such as being a "night owl" or a "morning lark."

This is "[a] very important finding," notes Prof. Van Someren, "because we have always searched for causes of insomnia in the brain circuits that regulate sleep."

"We have to shift our attention to the circuits that regulate emotion, stress, and tension. Our first results in that direction are already spectacular."

Prof. Eus Van Someren

Study co-author Guus Smit, a neurobiologist at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, says, "These findings are a breakthrough, since we can now for the first time start searching for underlying mechanisms in individual brain cells in the laboratory."

Related coverage

Insomnia: Everything you need to know Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can disrupt a person's daily life. About 30-40 percent of people in the U.S. experience insomnia, and it can be caused by physical or mental health issues. We look at the types, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment and ask whether using media technology in the bedroom might be a factor. Read now
What's to know about sleep deprivation? Learn about sleep deprivation and the surprising effects it can have on your body and health. Our hormones, artery health, and how much fat we store are some aspects that can be badly affected if we get less than the amount of sleep we need to feel fully awake and alert. We examine the problems and what to do. Read now
How can I get to sleep easily? Many people struggle with falling asleep. The time it takes to fall asleep varies from person-to-person, but there are several things that people can try to make themselves fall asleep faster. Tips to fall asleep naturally include exercise and avoiding caffeine around bedtime. Learn more about ways to fall asleep here. Read now
Which foods can help you sleep? A variety of foods contain compounds that can help a person sleep, such as serotonin, melatonin, and tryptophan. Learn about the best foods for falling and staying asleep here. Read now
Jumping genes made us human, but can they cause disease? Ancient bacteria and viruses left their traces all over our DNA. This may have given us an edge in our quest to become human, but it comes at a price. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia
Genetics

Recommended related news

Popular in: Sleep / Sleep Disorders / Insomnia

Scroll to top