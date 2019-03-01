New research, appearing in the Journal of Physiology, suggests that short bursts of intense, physical activity may reduce the growth of colorectal tumor cells.

According to the American Cancer Society, doctors will diagnose more than 100,000 new cases of colon cancer and in excess of 44,000 cases of rectal cancer in 2019.

Colorectal cancer may also cause over 50,000 deaths this year, researchers predict. Treatment options for colorectal cancer vary from localized therapies to systemic, drug-based treatments.

However, new research suggests there is an additional factor that may contribute to reducing colorectal cancer growth and improving patient outcomes: high-intensity exercise.

James Devin, from the School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences at The University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, is the lead author of a team of scientists who set out to investigate the effects of a short burst of exercise on colon cancer cells.

As Devin and colleagues explain, previous research has pointed out that repeatedly exercising over a long period of time may help fight off cancer, but the new study suggests that even short bursts may have a similarly positive effect.

Additionally, while some studies have found associations between exercise and “significant reductions in colorectal cancer mortality,” the mechanism behind this potentially therapeutic effect of exercise remains unclear.