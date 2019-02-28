Water chestnuts are an aquatic tuber vegetable. They grow in parts of Southeast Asia, Africa, Australia, and many Pacific islands. A water chestnut resembles an actual chestnut in both color and shape, but it is not a nut.

Water chestnuts are popular in many cuisines and have a variety of potential health benefits.

These benefits may include:

Providing antioxidants



Eating water chestnuts could help reduce the risk of cancer.

Water chestnuts are an excellent source of antioxidants. Antioxidants help the body's immune system fight free radicals, which are potentially harmful molecules.

When free radicals accumulate to a certain extent, they can cause a state of oxidative stress , impacting the body's natural defenses and damaging cells.

Oxidative stress is linked to an increased risk of developing chronic illnesses, including cancer.

However, some research suggests that the antioxidants found in water chestnut peel can help neutralize the effects of free radicals on the body.

Slowing tumor growth

Water chestnuts contain an antioxidant called ferulic acid. There is some evidence that ferulic acid can help reduce or slow the growth of cancer cells.

For example, a test tube study of breast cancer found that ferulic acid both helped kill and reduce the growth rate of the cells.

However, determining whether the compounds in water chestnuts can help fight cancer will require more research in humans.

Lowering calorie consumption

Water chestnuts are very low in calories. Half a cup of sliced water chestnuts contains just 60 calories.

Despite having a low calorie count, water chestnuts contain many nutrients, including:

fiber

protein

copper

potassium

magnesium

riboflavin

vitamin B-6

Lowering high blood pressure and associated risks



Water chestnuts are rich in nutrients.

High blood pressure can contribute to several health issues, including stroke and heart disease. Potassium, a nutrient in water chestnuts, is linked to reducing blood pressure.

A 2013 review found that increasing the intake of potassium could help reduce blood pressure in people with hypertension.

The researchers also found moderate-quality evidence to suggest that a higher potassium intake could reduce the risk of stroke by 24 percent. This review considered a higher intake to consist of 3,500–4,700 milligrams (mg).

Another, smaller review of 11 studies found that higher potassium intake reduced both the risks of stroke and heart disease.

Half a cup of sliced water chestnuts contains 362 mg of potassium. Adding extra potassium to a healthful diet may help lower high blood pressure and its associated risks.

How to use water chestnuts

Water chestnuts are easy to prepare and eat. Grocery stores that stock international foods often offer them canned or whole. People can also purchase them online.

To use a whole, fresh water chestnut, peel away the outer brown skin to reveal the white flesh beneath. A person can eat the flesh raw.

They can also be fried, grilled, boiled, or sautéed to provide a sweet, crunchy addition to a meal.

Depending on the dish, a person may serve them whole, sliced, diced, or ground up. They are popular in stir-fries, chop suey, and many curries.

People also enjoy candied or pickled water chestnuts as a snack. Or, to them in a flour mixture or as a thickening agent, dry water chestnuts out and grind them up.

Summary

Water chestnuts are an excellent source of nutrients and antioxidants, making them a good addition to a healthful diet.

Some evidence suggests that consuming water chestnuts could help reduce free radicals in the body and lower blood pressure, among other benefits.

Water chestnuts are quite versatile — people can use them in many types of cooking or eat them raw.