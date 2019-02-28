New research in the journal Learning and Memory explores the impact of environmental cues on addiction. The findings could enhance the process of recovering from addiction.

When we enter a restaurant, exposure to food cues such as seeing and smelling it can boost our appetite and make us crave it, even if we are already full.

In addiction, such cues trigger reward pathways in the brain, which makes it very hard to resist cravings.

These reward pathways involve the release of the hormone dopamine.

This is also known as the “sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll” neurotransmitter because our brains release it during pleasurable activities.

Dopamine, however, also plays a crucial role in learning and motivation. Older studies have shown that in the absence of dopamine, mice find it more difficult to learn and remember new things.

So, what happens with learning and memory formation in addiction, during which the brain is used to getting “overexcited” in anticipation of receiving a drug?

Scientists from the Department of Psychology and Collaborative Program in Neuroscience at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, set out to investigate.

Prof. Francesco Leri is the last and corresponding author of the new study.