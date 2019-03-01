New research, appearing in the journal Cell, reveals a drug compound that could halt the growth of an aggressive form of melanoma.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that accounts for 1 percent of all skin cancer cases. Despite this small percentage, melanoma is responsible for a large number of skin cancer deaths.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 96,000 people in the United States will develop melanoma in 2019, and more than 7,000 will die as a result.

A mutation in a gene that scientists call NRAS causes one form of melanoma to be particularly aggressive. Normally, the NRAS gene encodes a protein of the same name that is mainly involved in regulating cell division.

However, NRAS is an oncogene, meaning that when it mutates, it has the ability to turn normal cells into cancerous cells. Melanoma with NRAS mutations accounts for 20–30 percent of all melanoma cases.

New research may have found a drug compound that could fight off this type of skin cancer. Rutao Cui, a Boston University School of Medicine professor of pharmacology and dermatology, is the last and corresponding author of the study.

Prof. Cui explains the motivation for the research, saying, “There are immunotherapies and targeted therapies that have shown huge improvements for patients with melanoma.

“However, for patients with NRAS mutations, they don’t have very useful or very effective treatment strategies.”