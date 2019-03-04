Whenever we sleep poorly throughout the week, we comfort ourselves with the thought that we will make up for lost slumber at the weekend. However, a new study brings us bad news: sleeping in at the weekend does not reverse the damage of chronic sleep loss.

Share on Pinterest Researchers warn that we should not rely on weekend lie-ins as a way to catch up on sleep.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that approximately one-third of all adults in the United States do not meet the recommended threshold for sleep, which the CDC’s guidelines state as being at least 7 hours per night.

Sleep deprivation can occur for various reasons, including sleep disorders, but it often stems from daily stress, too many work commitments, or an otherwise hectic life.

There is a strong association between getting too little sleep on a nightly basis and an increased risk of developing certain metabolic conditions, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular problems.

When we regularly get insufficient sleep on weeknights, many of us hope to repay our sleep debt by sleeping late on weekends. A study that featured last year in the Journal of Sleep Research suggested that this practice can be very beneficial in maintaining our health.

However, a new study, the findings of which appear in Current Biology, contradicts this conclusion. This new research indicates that weekend lie-ins are not, in fact, enough to reverse the damage that sleep loss during the week causes.

“The key take-home message from this study is that ad libitum weekend recovery or catch-up sleep does not appear to be an effective countermeasure strategy to reverse sleep-loss-induced disruptions of metabolism,” points out study author Kenneth Wright, from the University of Colorado Boulder.