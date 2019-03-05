New research, which features in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, finds that having a cocoa drink every day for 6 weeks helps combat fatigue in people living with multiple sclerosis. Share on Pinterest Cocoa drinks are high in flavonoids, which may relieve fatigue in people living with MS. According to the latest estimates, multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder that affects almost 1 million people in the United States and approximately 2.5 million people worldwide. MS affects the central nervous system. Symptoms often include muscle weakness, burning sensations, numbness, chronic pain, poor balance and coordination, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. In fact, as many as 9 out of 10 people with MS have fatigue, and the symptom is usually difficult to treat. Older research has suggested that a daily dose of 45 grams of dark chocolate may improve chronic fatigue syndrome. Dark chocolate contains 70–85 percent cocoa. Based on these previous findings, Shelly Coe, who works in the Department of Sport, Health Sciences and Social Work at the Oxford Brookes Centre for Nutrition and Health in the United Kingdom, and a team of scientists set out to examine whether cocoa would have the same beneficial effects on fatigue in people with MS.

Studying the effect of flavonoids Cocoa contains flavonoids, which are plant compounds that occur naturally in fruits, vegetables, wine, and tea. Multiple studies have suggested that flavonoids have anti-inflammatory, “antidiabetic, anticancer, and neuroprotective” benefits. In the present study, Coe and colleagues randomly divided 40 adults with relapsing-remitting MS and fatigue into two groups. The first group received a cup of a flavonoid-rich drink consisting of rice milk and cocoa powder, while the other group drank a low-flavonoid version of this beverage. Each group consumed their beverage on a daily basis for 6 weeks. The researchers assessed the participants’ fatigue as well as their “fatigability” — that is, how long a person can maintain cognitive and physical performance before fatigue sets in — at baseline, in the middle of the study period, and at the end. This evaluation included subjective self-assessment and the use of a pedometer to monitor the participants’ walking speed. The researchers carried out these assessments at three different points during the day.