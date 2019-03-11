Printing layers of skin to help treat chronic wounds or burns may be on the horizon, thanks to a newly developed mobile skin bioprinting system.

Image credit: WFIRM

Scientists at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) in Winston-Salem, NC, have created a bioprinter that uses a person’s own skin cells to create layers of new skin and apply them directly to the wound.

A new paper, which now appears in the journal Scientific Reports, details the development of this new technology.

The procedure involves harvesting major skin cells called dermal fibroblasts and epidermal keratinocytes from a biopsy of a person’s normal skin tissue.

The scientists expanded the cells and mixed them into a hydrogel. They then placed them into the bioprinter, which scans the person’s wound, feeds the data into the software, and tells the device where to place the printed layers of skin.

The resulting material is uniquely printed to match the exact areas in a person’s wound where it is needed without the need for a donor skin graft.

This technique can replicate the natural function of skin and accelerate how skin naturally forms, which means that healing can take less time and has fewer risks.