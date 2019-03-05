Experts have already concluded that exercise can help people with Parkinson’s disease improve their motor symptoms, but what is its effect on the cognitive symptoms of this condition?

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that usually stands out for the motor symptoms that it causes, which include tremors, rigidity in the limbs, impaired balance, and a lack of control over movements.

However, this condition also has numerous other symptoms that can leave their mark on a person’s quality of life.

Cognitive symptoms, in particular, have been worrying researchers interested in the pathology of Parkinson’s disease.

People with this condition experience cognitive impairment, which can worsen in time and eventually evolve into Alzheimer’s disease.

When it comes to managing Parkinson’s, doctors often advise their patients to take up an exercise regime, since physical activity demonstrably helps improve motor symptoms.

The Parkinson’s Foundation call exercise routines “a vital component” of efforts to maintain the quality of life following diagnosis.

But how does physical activity affect other symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, particularly cognitive ones?

This is the question that a team of researchers from the German Sport University, in Cologne, the University Medical Center Mainz — both in Germany — and the University of the Sunshine Coast, in Australia, set out to answer by conducting a systematic review of the relevant literature published to date.

Based on the analyzed evidence, the review — which appears in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease — suggests that exercise may have a positive effect across different types of Parkinson’s disease symptoms.