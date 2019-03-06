How to improve eyesight without glasses

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 6 Mar 2019
By Shannon Johnson
Reviewed by
Eyesight can deteriorate as people get older or due to certain health conditions. However, there are a number of natural ways a person can protect and improve their vision without the need for corrective glasses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that in the United States around 12 million people of 40 years of age and older have some form of vision impairment. This includes:

  • 3 million people with vision impairment following correction
  • 8 million people with vision impairment from an uncorrected refractive error
  • 1 million people or more who have a type of blindness

However, poor eyesight does not have to be an inevitable consequence of getting older. There are some natural ways and lifestyle interventions that can help a person improve and protect their eyesight.

In this article, we present 11 ways to improve eyesight without corrective glasses.

1. Protective eyewear

young man wearing protective eye glasses at work
Wearing safety glasses in potentially hazardous environments will help prevent eye injuries.

Eye injuries can result from a range of everyday activities including household chores, playing sports, or working with certain types of equipment or in potentially hazardous environments.

Protective eyewear can help prevent injury, damage, and irritation to eyes from impacts, debris, and chemicals. Depending on the activity, appropriate protection can include:

  • safety glasses
  • goggles
  • face masks, shields, and visors
  • helmets

Regular eyeglasses do not generally provide adequate protection from hazards and can shatter if they become damaged.

2. Sunglasses

Sunglasses are not just a fashion accessory, as they also help protect the eyes from ultraviolet (UV) light.

Excessive UV exposure can damage the eyes. UV light can also increase a person's risk of:

People at particular risk of eye damage from UV light include:

  • farmers
  • fishers
  • surfers
  • skiers
  • those who spend a lot of time outdoors or in the midday sun

When purchasing sunglasses, it is essential to choose a pair with adequate UV protection. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat is another way to protect the eyes from UV light.

It is also important to remember that UV rays can pass through clouds and occur all-year round, even in winter.

3. Regular eye exams

According to the National Eye Institute, having a comprehensive dilated eye exam is the only way for people to be sure that their eyes are fully healthy.

During this examination, an eyecare professional uses special drops to widen the person's pupils, which allows them to see into the back of the eyes and look for problems.

A dilated eye exam can help detect eye conditions in their early stages, such as glaucoma and macular degeneration.

4. Screen breaks

Working on computers or focusing on one thing for extended periods can cause eyestrain or fatigue.

People who spend a lot of time in front of computers or mobile devices may wish to try the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look away from the screen at something around 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This exercise can help to reduce eyestrain.

5. Controlling diabetes

senior woman measuring her blood sugar
Sudden changes in blood sugar can cause temporary blurred vision.

A potential complication of type 1 and type 2 diabetes is an eye condition that doctors refer to as diabetic retinopathy.

High levels of sugar in the blood can gradually damage the blood vessels in the retina, causing them to become swollen, leaky, or blocked. This can also result in the growth of scar tissue and new, abnormal blood vessels.

Without treatment, diabetic retinopathy can lead to impaired vision and eventually blindness. People with poor blood sugar control are at higher risk of developing this condition.

Sudden changes in blood sugar can also cause blurry vision that resolves when levels become steadier.

Maintaining good blood sugar control and having an annual eye examination can help reduce the risk of developing diabetic retinopathy.

6. Managing chronic conditions

There are other health conditions besides diabetes that can contribute to vision problems.

The CDC report that people aged 65 years or older who have vision impairment are more likely to have a chronic condition.

These conditions include:

Multiple sclerosis (MS) can also cause visual impairment and changes in retinal structure.

Getting appropriate treatment for chronic conditions can help reduce a person's risk of developing complications, such as eye problems.

What does it mean when your eyes are glassy?
What does it mean when your eyes are glassy?
Learn about the causes, treatment, and prevention of glassy eyes here.
Read now

7. Vitamins

Research shows that vitamins A, C, and E are all good for eye health.

These vitamins have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may decrease the risk of macular degeneration.

The best way for a person to ensure they are getting enough of these vitamins is to eat a varied, balanced diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables. Good sources of vitamins A, C, and E include:

  • broccoli
  • oranges
  • papaya
  • sweet potato
  • spinach
  • carrots
  • red peppers
  • pumpkin
  • almonds
  • peanut butter
  • sunflower seeds

Studies also suggest omega-3 fatty acids, such as docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid, play a role in eye health and reduce the risk of age-related eye disease.

Foods rich in omega-3s include fish, nuts, seeds, and beans. A person can also purchase omega-3 supplements online.

8. Carotenoids

Carotenoids are present in the retina and may help to limit oxidative damage.

According to a 2013 review, the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin are important for eye health.

Green, leafy vegetables are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, but a person can also take them in supplement form. A range of dietary supplements containing lutein and zeaxanthin are available to purchase online.

9. Quitting smoking

Science has clearly established that smoking is bad for a person's health and can cause cancer. However, many people may not realize that there is also a link between smoking and a number of eye diseases.

Smoking increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and uveitis. It can also increase the risk of diabetic retinopathy.

Tobacco smoke is also irritating to the eye, which can make dry eye worse.

Quitting smoking can help reduce the risk of these eye diseases.

10. Good hygiene

close up of contact lens being put in eye
A person should wash their hands before touching contact lenses.

Practicing good hygiene can help prevent eye infections.

It is important for people to wash their hands thoroughly before touching their eyes or handling contact lenses. It is sensible to always carefully follow the manufacturer's or doctor's instructions for disinfecting and replacing contacts.

Old eye makeup can also increase the risk of eye infections. People may wish to consider discarding eye makeup that has been open for more than 3 months. If a person develops an eye infection, it is advisable to throw away and replace all open eye makeup products.

11. Family history

Some eye diseases can run in families. People may wish to talk to their close relatives to find out about their eye health history.

Knowing about eye conditions that run in the family can allow a person to take precautions. It is also necessary for people to inform healthcare professionals and eye doctors about their family history.

Eye conditions that can run in families include:

  • age-related macular degeneration
  • cataracts
  • glaucoma
  • optic neuropathies
  • myopia

Summary

Getting older and certain health conditions can affect a person's vision. However, there are many steps a person can take to improve and protect their eyesight. These can include simple things such as washing hands, quitting smoking, getting enough vitamins, and wearing protective eyewear.

Maintaining a healthful weight and eating a balanced, healthful diet can also reduce the risk of developing diabetes and other chronic conditions that can lead to eye problems.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

Foreign object in eye: Treatment and home remedies Getting an object stuck in the eye is a common problem. It does not usually cause lasting damage, but it is essential to remove it to avoid scratching the cornea. Here, learn how to remove a foreign object from the eye safely at home. If a sharp or fast-moving object enters a person’s eye, they should see a doctor. Read now
What is a slit lamp exam? A slit lamp exam is a routine procedure where a doctor shines a light into the eye to look for injuries or diseases. These may include a detached retina, corneal abrasion, or cataracts. Abnormal results can also indicate infection, inflammation, or increased eye pressure. Learn more about the slit lamp exam here. Read now
Top 10 foods for healthy eyes Foods rich in certain nutrients can have a powerful effect on eye health. Read about 10 foods for healthy eyes, other eye health tips, and warning signs. Read now
What is the link between blurry vision and diabetes? Diabetes can cause blurry vision for many reasons. Learn about the short-term and long-term complications that can affect vision in people with diabetes. Read now
What is age-related macular degeneration (AMD)? Patients with age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, progressively lose their central vision and find it harder to see things that are directly in front of them. Most people will not completely lose their vision, and some lifestyle tips can help maintain functionality and enhance quality of life. Read now
Eye Health / Blindness

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 6 March 2019.

    Visit our Eye Health / Blindness category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Eye Health / Blindness.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Johnson, Shannon. "How to improve eyesight without glasses." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 6 Mar. 2019. Web.
    6 Mar. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324635.php>

    APA
    Johnson, S. (2019, March 6). "How to improve eyesight without glasses." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Eye Health / Blindness

Scroll to top