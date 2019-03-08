New research that now appears in the British Journal of Cancer suggests that a person’s history of mental health issues may raise their risk of dying from cancer following diagnosis.

Though the cancer mortality rates in the United States have “declined steadily” during the past 20 years, it remains the second leading cause of death, both in the U.S. and globally.

Worldwide, about 1 in 6 deaths are attributable to cancer; in the U.S., cancer caused almost 600,000 deaths in 2016.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that almost a third of cancer-related deaths are due to modifiable risk factors or behaviors.

These behaviors include not exercising enough, smoking, drinking, or not eating enough fruits and vegetables. However, new research adds another critical factor to the list of things that may influence a person’s outlook once they receive a cancer diagnosis: mental health.

Researchers led by Zachary Klaassen, who is an assistant professor and urologic oncologist at the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta, set out to examine whether a formal psychiatric diagnosis influences cancer survival rates.