Leading a sedentary lifestyle can be bad for our health. However, how much TV do we have to watch to negatively impact our cardiovascular health? Does eating a high-energy breakfast every morning affect our heart health? New research explores. Share on Pinterest Eating a breakfast rich in calories may keep heart disease at bay. Previous studies have linked sedentarism with a range of adverse health effects. These include obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and premature death. Scientists suggest that sitting for long periods can impair the body’s ability to regulate blood pressure and reduce blood flow. They also argue that it can affect blood sugar metabolism and increase inflammation and oxidative stress, which scientists have linked to aging and disease. However, there are some ways to counter the negative effects of sedentarism. New research has found that reducing the amount of time we spend watching TV and making sure we eat an energy-rich breakfast lowers the risk of heart disease and stroke. They can also reduce the amount of plaque that tends to build up in the arteries over time. Dr. Sotirios Tsalamandris — who is a cardiologist at the First Cardiology Clinic at the National and Kapodistrian University in Athens, Greece — led the new study, which consisted of two parts. The researchers presented their findings at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th Annual Scientific Session, which this year takes place in New Orleans, LA.

How watching TV affects heart health In the first part of the study, Dr. Tsalamandris and his colleagues evaluated the various markers of cardiovascular health and lifestyle habits of 2,000 people, aged 40–99, from Greece. The study participants included people who were at risk of developing heart disease or who had already developed the condition, as well as healthy individuals. The cardiovascular markers that the researchers examined included carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity (which detects atherosclerosis) and the thickness of the arterial walls (which indicates plaque buildup and stroke risk). Based on the participants’ TV-watching habits, the researchers divided them into three groups: the low group, wherein people watched TV for 7 hours or under per week

the moderate group, wherein people watched TV for 7–21 hours per week

the high group, wherein people watched TV for more than 21 hours per week The research found that people in the high group had almost double the chances of plaque buildup in their arteries compared with those in the low group. Also, watching more TV correlated with a higher risk of hypertension and diabetes. People in the high TV-watching group were 68 percent more likely to have hypertension and 50 percent more likely to have diabetes than those who watched TV for 7 hours or under per week. Dr. Tsalamandris says, “Our results emphasize the importance of avoiding prolonged periods of sedentary behavior.” “These findings suggest a clear message to hit the ‘off’ button on your TV and abandon your sofa. Even activities of low energy expenditure, such as socializing with friends or housekeeping activities, may have a substantial benefit to your health compared [with] time spent sitting and watching TV.” Dr. Sotirios Tsalamandris “[P]erforming recreational activities, weight lifting, stretching bands, or treadmill exercise while watching TV may be a health[ful] alternative,” he adds.