An intriguing new study suggests that the order in which we choose food items might have an impact on how many calories we consume overall. Share on Pinterest A recent investigation into food choices reaches a surprising conclusion. Consumers often face an array of food choices, whether they are picking a meal in a restaurant or from a fast food menu. Our options often come in a familiar order — starters, mains, and then desserts. Most of the time, we will choose the items we want in the order the menu presents them to us. How important is this order? If we alter that order, could we also affect the total number of calories we consume? Recently, researchers from The University of Arizona (UA) in Tucson decided to find out. They conducted a series of experiments, the results of which they recently published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied. The authors summarize the question they wanted to answer: “would we observe different food choices and different magnitudes of caloric intake if an indulgent option was placed at the beginning, instead of at the end, of a food sequence?”

Testing food order Obesity is a huge and growing problem in the United States and further afield; developing subtle, easy-to-implement ways of reducing caloric intake is more pressing than ever. Studies have already shown that a range of physical factors, such as portion size, can make a real difference to how much we consume. So, could food order also make a difference? The scientists ran four experiments; they carried out one in a university cafeteria, and the other three by using a mock food delivery website. Specifically, they wanted to see if choosing a healthful or unhealthful dessert at the beginning of a meal would influence the participants’ next food choices. Normally, in a cafeteria setting, desserts are at the end of the line. Similarly, on food delivery sites, desserts are at the bottom of the page. For the study, the researchers put healthful and unhealthful desserts at the start of the cafeteria line and as the first option on the food website. Throughout the four studies, it became clear that individuals who chose a more indulgent dessert would go on to choose less calorific mains and sides. Importantly, overall, they consumed fewer calories. On average, those who chose a high-calorie dessert consumed 30 percent fewer calories than those who select a healthful dessert first. “We believe diners who chose the indulgent dessert first picked healthier main and side dishes to make up for their high-calorie dessert,” says lead author Martin Reimann, assistant professor of marketing at UA. He continues: “Diners who picked the healthier dessert may have thought they already had done a good deed for their bodies, so they deserved higher-calorie food farther down the cafeteria line.”