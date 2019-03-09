Researchers discover a drug that has the potential to stop sepsis before the condition reaches major organs and becomes fatal.

Share on Pinterest A new preclinical trial of a sepsis drug brings hopeful results.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when an existing infection — such as one that develops in a cut, a respiratory infection, or a urinary tract infection — triggers an immune response that affects the body’s tissues and major organs.

Sepsis constitutes a medical emergency because, if a person does not receive treatment, it can lead to death.

In the United States, over 1 million people experience severe sepsis every year, and up to 30 percent of these individuals die as a result.

Worldwide, over 30 million people have sepsis each year, and up to 6 million people die from it. Most commonly, sepsis is caused by Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli.

New research brings much-needed hope for the treatment of sepsis. Researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) — which is located in Dublin — have tested a compound called cilengitide in a preclinical trial. The drug goes by the brand name InnovoSep.

Steve Kerrigan, Ph.D., an associate professor in pharmacology at the RCSI, invented the drug and led the trial. Sinéad Hurley, a postdoctoral fellow at the RCSI’s School of Pharmacy and Irish Centre for Vascular Biology, presented the findings at the RCSI Research Day 2019.