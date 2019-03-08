What are the proven benefits of dragon fruit?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 8 Mar 2019
By Rachel Nall, MSN, CRNA
Reviewed by
Dragon fruit is the fruit of a variety of cactus species. It has a unique appearance, sweet taste, and crunchy texture. The dragon fruit contains multiple antioxidants that are beneficial for good health. Dragon fruit also contains many vitamins and minerals that are important for a healthy body.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), dragon fruit has the following nutritional value in a serving of 100 grams (g), which is roughly the size of one dragon fruit:

  • Calories: 264
  • Protein: 3.57 g
  • Fat: 0 g
  • Carbohydrate: 82.14 g
  • Dietary fiber: 1.8 g
  • Sugars (total): 82.14 g
  • Calcium: 107 milligrams (mg)
  • Iron: 0 g
  • Sodium: 39 mg
  • Vitamin C: 6.4 mg
  • Cholesterol: 0 mg

This article will examine the health benefits of dragon fruit as well as how to incorporate it into the diet.

Rich in antioxidants

Dragon fruit on a table
Dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants.

According to a study in the African Journal of Biotechnology, dragon fruit contains the antioxidants betacyanins and betaxanthins.

These compounds neutralize free radicals in the body. Free radicals are compounds in the body that can cause cell damage.

The actions of betacyanins and betaxanthins can prevent free radicals from causing further damage.

According to a paper in the World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, the antioxidant activity of dragon fruit can be helpful in preventing inflammatory conditions in the body. These include gout and other forms of arthritis.

How can antioxidants benefit our health?
How can antioxidants benefit our health?
Antioxidants have many potential benefits and are available in a variety of food sources. Learn more about them here.
Read now

Enhanced glycemic control

A meta-analysis that appeared in the journal PLOS ONE looks at the effects of consuming dragon fruit on blood glucose control in those with prediabetes and those with type 2 diabetes.

According to the paper, previous animal studies had shown a potential link between dragon fruit consumption and better control of diabetes. This is because dragon fruit encourages the growth of pancreatic cells that produce insulin.

The analysis examined multiple clinical trials comparing the effects of dragon fruit with a placebo in people with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. Its authors conclude that the dragon fruit's effect on fasting plasma glucose in people with prediabetes was significant. They also found that the more dragon fruit a person eats, the greater the blood sugar benefits can be.

However, the study did not find a correlation between eating dragon fruit and improved control of type 2 diabetes.

The researchers recommend conducting more studies regarding prediabetes and dragon fruit consumption to determine whether eating dragon fruit can help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Rich in vitamins and minerals

According to research that appeared in the World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, the nutrients present in dragon fruit include:

The fruit also contains smaller amounts of calcium and copper, which the body also requires for good health.

Combined with a delicious flavor, the dragon fruit can provide a nutritionally valuable food source.

Prebiotic properties

Eating dragon fruit has a prebiotic effect on the body that enhances digestion and nourishes gut bacteria, according to a study in the Electronic Journal of Biotechnology.

Dragon fruit contains carbohydrates called oligosaccharides, which researchers believe help stimulate the growth of healthful bacteria in the stomach and intestines.

Doctors also call these bacteria probiotics because they support many aspects of human health.

Benefits of prebiotics such as those present in dragon fruit include enhanced digestion, enhanced immune system function, and a lower risk of intestinal infections.

Contains healthful fatty acids

The small seeds of the dragon fruit add significant nutritional value.

According to research in the World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, these seeds contain fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids as well as natural oils.

Doctors consider all of these components beneficial for a person's heart health.

How to add to the diet

Dragon fruit smoothie
A person can blend dragon fruit into a smoothie.

A person can slice and eat dragon fruit with minimal preparation.

To eat, use the following steps:

  • Test to see whether the dragon fruit is ripe by pressing on its outer peel. If the peel gives slightly, it is likely to be ripe.
  • Cut the dragon fruit in half lengthwise. If desired, cut the fruit once more into four parts. This can make removing the peel easier.
  • Remove the outer peel and discard any remaining pink portions of the fruit. These are edible but tend to taste very bitter.
  • Eat the flesh of the dragon fruit, including the small black seeds. These contain fiber that can add to the health benefits of eating dragon fruit.

Some people squeeze lime juice over the fruit to enhance its flavor. A person can also chill, grill, or blend dragon fruit into various dishes to make a nutritious and flavorful food option.

While most people do not usually eat the skin due to its bitter flavor, some people will pickle the skin and eat it alone or incorporate it into a salad. This adds the benefit of additional flavonoids, which are antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory benefits.

Summary

Dragon fruit is a nutritious and flavorful exotic fruit that can enhance a person's overall health.

From improved glycemic control to enhanced antioxidant activity, eating this fruit can have many health benefits.

Related coverage

Fifteen health benefits of pomegranate juice The healing powers of pomegranates have been championed for centuries. High in antioxidants and vitamin C, pomegranates are said to fight viruses, boost the immune system and protect against diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and arthritis. Do scientific studies support these claims? Learn more about pomegranates here. Read now
What are the benefits of blackberries? The blackberry is rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, and people can add them to their diet easily with some simple changes to their daily eating habits. Learn more about the health benefits of blackberries here, the potential side effects, and how to add them to your diet here. Read now
Which fruits should you eat during pregnancy? Eating a healthful diet is particularly important during pregnancy. The right nutrients help the fetus to develop and grow as it should. Pregnant women should eat a variety of fruits to provide them with healthful nutrients that may also help to relieve their symptoms. Learn which fruits to eat during pregnancy here. Read now
What are the health benefits of papaya? We examine the papaya fruit, including a look at some of the health conditions it might help, such as diabetes, heart disease, and skin and hair problems. Papayas are an excellent source of vitamin C, but find out what other nutrients papayas contain. The article offers some simple recipes and looks at potential risks. Read now
What are the health benefits of passion fruit? Passion fruit is a round, purple fruit with edible pulp and seeds. In this article, we look at the health benefits and nutritional value of passion fruit. Read now
Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 8 March 2019.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Nall, Rachel. "What are the proven benefits of dragon fruit?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 8 Mar. 2019. Web.
    8 Mar. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324655.php>

    APA
    Nall, R. (2019, March 8). "What are the proven benefits of dragon fruit?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top