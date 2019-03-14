A recent paper outlines how marine bacteria have inspired an entirely new way of fighting melanoma. The authors hope that their findings might eventually lead to a more effective treatment.

Skin cancer is by far the most common type of cancer. Melanoma accounts for just 1 percent of skin cancer cases.

However, melanoma causes the majority of skin cancer deaths, primarily because once it metastasizes, there are limited treatment options.

According to estimates, doctors will diagnose 96,480 new cases of melanoma in the United States this year, and there will be 7,230 related deaths.

Melanoma occurs most often in older adults, but it is also one of the most common cancers in younger people.

Over the last 50 years, melanoma rates have risen at a worryingly rapid pace. Although increased levels of screening account for some of this change, they do not tell the whole story.

As mortality rates are relatively high for melanoma, and the number of cases is increasing, finding a new way of attacking this type of cancer is urgent.