New research uncovers a host of vascular risk factors that may affect the health of our brains as we get older.

Share on Pinterest New research finds that some risk factors that affect the health of our blood vessels can also influence the health of our brains into old age.

It is no secret that the global population is aging at an increasingly fast pace. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were approximately 900 million people across the globe who were aged 60 and above in 2015. The WHO expect this number to jump to 2 billion by 2050.

According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of seniors in the United States over the age of 65 may more than double from 46 million today to more than 98 million by 2060.

The burden of age-related chronic disease is also increasing. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that the burden of Alzheimer’s disease will double by 2060 when 13.9 million people in the U.S. will have the disease.

In this context, it is more important than ever to understand the mechanisms and risk factors behind age-related cognitive impairment.

New research, published in the European Heart Journal, examines the role that vascular risk factors, such as smoking, hypertension, or obesity, may play in brain health.

Dr. Simon Cox, a senior research associate at the Centre for Cognitive Ageing and Cognitive Epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, led the new research.