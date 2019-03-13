Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a risk factor for several health conditions, including cardiovascular problems, diabetes, and other metabolic issues. However, is high blood pressure always a cause for concern? New findings question that assumption.

Up to 75 million adults in the United States have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What is high blood pressure? Well, it is hard to accurately answer that question, as specialists are still debating what counts as normal blood pressure.

Different organizations currently offer different guidelines on high blood pressure.

For instance, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute explain that, among adults, hypertension is a “consistent systolic reading of 140 mm Hg [millimiters of mercury] or higher.”

However, the American Heart Association (AHA) suggest that hypertension occurs when a person has a systolic blood pressure of 130 mm Hg or above. Meanwhile, the CDC consider people with systolic blood pressure of 120–139 mm Hg as being only “at risk” of hypertension.

Generally speaking, doctors advise their patients — especially older adults — to keep monitoring their own blood pressure and keep it in check.

This is to make sure that it does not reach the threshold for hypertension, which many healthcare professionals consider to be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke, among other things.

Now, however, a study that researchers at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin in Germany carried out suggests that some older people may not face other health problems if they have high blood pressure.

In fact, the researchers note, some people in their 80s may even see some benefits.