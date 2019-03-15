One of the most popular foods in recent years, avocados are rich in vitamins and minerals and a great source of healthful fats. While people take great pleasure in eating the fruit pulp, they usually discard the seed, but is there more to avocado’s core than meets the eye?

Researchers from the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) say that the overlooked avocado seeds yield an extract that may have important anti-inflammatory properties.

Over the past decade or so, the Penn State researchers have extracted and developed a compound from avocado seeds, producing a vibrant orange liquid.

In 2016, after patenting this avocado-derived compound as a dye, Joshua Lambert and Gregory Ziegler founded a company — Persea Naturals — that now distribute it as a natural food color additive.

At present, Lambert, Ziegler, and colleagues are interested in finding out whether they can put this same compound to use as an anti-inflammatory substance. If their theory holds ground, the compound could help treat conditions as diverse as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, which share abnormal inflammation as a key feature.

In a new study paper, which features in the open-access journal Advances in Food Technology and Nutritional Sciences, the researchers report that, historically, local South American populations have used avocado seeds to treat inflammatory conditions.

“Ethno-pharmacological studies of the Aztec and Maya cultures have reported the use of decoctions of avocado seeds for the treatment of mycotic and parasitic infections, diabetes, inflammation, and gastrointestinal irregularity,” they write.

Using avocado seeds in this way makes sense, the researchers explain, because they are rich in polyphenols. Polyphenols are natural substances with an antioxidant effect, which can help protect health at the cellular level.

“Avocado seeds are rich in polyphenols and contain a large number of different classes of phytochemicals,” the investigators note, adding that “[t]he seed has higher polyphenol content and greater antioxidant activity than the pulp.”