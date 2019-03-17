According to a small pilot study, moisturizing our skin might reduce the risk of developing a range of chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and even Alzheimer’s disease. Share on Pinterest Aging skin may play a role in driving chronic disease. The skin is our largest organ. One of its primary functions, of course, is to protect our insides from the dangers outside. It also detects heat and cold, helps to regulate our internal temperature, and allows us to sense touch. Despite its huge size, scientists do not often consider the skin’s role in chronic disease. However, a group of researchers from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), are bucking the trend. They are focused intently on understanding the role of skin in age-related chronic disease. As people age, levels of inflammation in their bodies steadily increase. Scientists refer to this as inflammaging. Cytokines are important drivers of this inflammation, and the scientists involved in the current study want to understand whether the skin might be involved.

Inflammaging and the skin Scientists have already outlined a relationship between inflammation and a range of conditions, including type 2 diabetes, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and osteoporosis. In the past, scientists thought that the immune system or the liver drove inflammaging. However, according to a new study that the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology recently published, the skin might play a significant role, too. “The inflammation must come from an organ big enough that very minor inflammation can affect the whole body. Skin is a good candidate for this because of its size.” Senior author Dr. Mao-Qiang Man Dr. Man, who is a research scientist in the Department of Dermatology at UCSF, continued, “Once we get old, we have dermatological symptoms like itchiness, dryness, and changes in acidity. It could be that the skin has very minor inflammation, and because it’s such a large organ, it elevates circulating cytokine levels.”

Skin and chronic disease As we age, skin becomes drier and less reliable. Age also affects the skin’s permeability, meaning that it has trouble keeping water in and pathogens out. A reduction in skin moisture allows small cracks to appear, which sparks the release of cytokines into the blood supply. In younger skin, cytokines help to repair cracks in the skin. Older skin, however, is more difficult to fix, which means that the body continually releases these inflammatory messengers; once they are in the blood, they can travel around the body. Dr. Theodora Mauro, the lead author of the newest paper, explains, “Until recently, the scientific community didn’t believe that skin could contribute to systemic inflammation and disease. But in the last 5 years, studies of psoriasis and dermatitis have shown that skin inflammation from these diseases likely increases the risk of heart disease.” Of course, aging skin is far more common than dermatitis or psoriasis; therefore, according to Dr. Mauro, “the overall risk to the population from aging skin could far outweigh that seen from skin diseases.” She believes that “[d]ecreasing inflammation simply by treating the skin dysfunction seen in aging could have profound health effects.”