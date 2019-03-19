Many animals can detect changes in the earth’s magnetic field, and they use this sense to navigate. A recent study finds that humans may also have this ability. Share on Pinterest Many animals can detect magnetic fields, but can we? We have evolved to detect a range of sensory inputs, including light, sound, and odors. Other members of the animal kingdom have developed sensitivities that seem to lie beyond our capabilities. Many species, including certain bacteria, birds, molluscs, and marine mammals, demonstrate magnetoreception — meaning that they can detect fluctuations in magnetic fields. They use this ability to orient themselves in the environment and to navigate. In the 1980s, there was a flurry of research investigating whether humans could detect these subtle shifts, but the results were contradictory and proved difficult to replicate. The debate quietened down. Recently, however, scientists at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena and the University of Tokyo in Japan decided that the time was right to revisit magnetoreception in humans.

A new approach In the 40 years that followed the initial burst of interest in human magnetoreception, scientists have developed a far more detailed picture of how the sense works in animals. Scientists have learned that some animals use a twopronged approach to navigate using magnetic fields: a compass and a map response. The compass response simply uses the field to orient the animal relative to the local north/south direction. The magnetic map is more detailed; it uses field intensity and direction to build a picture of where the animal is relative to where it wants to go. It seems clear that if we can detect magnetic fields, we are not conscious of it. The authors of the recent study believe that this is the primary reason that earlier studies have failed — they were looking for behavioral responses to something that humans probably detect subconsciously. Over recent decades, brain scan technology has come on leaps and bounds. It is now possible to measure brain activity far more precisely than ever before. So, rather than looking for behavioral responses, the scientists decided to measure responses in the brain directly. They published their intriguing findings in the journal eNeuro earlier this week.