New research, published in the journal Applied Ergonomics, reviews the health benefits of sit-stand desks.

Many people believe that standing at their desk, instead of sitting, aids weight loss. However, a new review challenges these claims.

Heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and premature death are only some of the adverse effects associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

A recent study found that excessive sitting may be responsible for over 430,000 deaths. Sitting down for too long can interfere with the body’s ability to metabolize fat and regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Some studies have suggested that simply standing, rather than sitting down, could help counteract some of these adverse effects.

Other studies suggested that sit-stand desks, specifically, prompt people to move more and consequently burn more calories. Many people believe that this innovative type of furniture, which most modern offices now have, can help with weight loss.

But a new review of existing studies challenges these views. April Chambers, an assistant professor of bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, led a scoping review of 53 studies that examined the benefits of sit-stand desks.

The lead researcher explains the motivation for the review, saying, “There has been a great deal of scientific research about sit-stand desks in the past few years, but we have only scratched the surface of this topic.”

She adds, “With my background in occupational injury prevention, I wanted to gather what we know so far and figure out the next steps for how can we use these desks to better benefit people in the workplace.”