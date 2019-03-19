Researchers already recognized the link between depression and heart disease. However, until recently, the mechanisms explaining it remained a mystery. A new study reveals that stress-induced inflammation may explain why mental and cardiovascular health are so intimately related.

Share on Pinterest Why are people with depression more likely to have heart disease?

Heart disease is now the leading cause of death both in the United States and worldwide.

Depression, meanwhile, is the “leading cause of disability worldwide,” as well as one of the most common mental health conditions in the U.S.

A significant body of research has established a connection between the two conditions.

For example, reviews of existing studies have shown that people with cardiovascular disease are more likely to have depression, and people with depression have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Also, those with depression and heart disease are more likely to die from the latter than those who only have heart disease. This relationship is also proportional, meaning that the more severe the depression, the more likely it is that a person will develop heart disease or die from it.

What explains this link? Researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom set out to investigate. Golam Khandaker, a Wellcome Trust Intermediate Clinical Fellow at the University of Cambridge, led the new research with his colleague Stephen Burgess.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.