A substance present in the popular coralberry plant may halt the development of eye cancer. The scientists previously thought that these findings were impossible.

Survival rates for eye cancer are generally high, according to the American Cancer Society.

However, when it becomes metastatic — that is, when cancer cells break away and travel elsewhere in the body to form more tumors — this rate can drop significantly.

Finding a way to slow down the progression of eye cancer is therefore crucial.

Researchers in Germany believe that they might have found such a method, and it is all thanks to one plant.

The coralberry originates in Korea. Its bright red fruit makes it an ideal decoration, especially during the holiday season. Due to this popularity, scientists have examined its parts in great detail.

Its leaves contain bacteria that result in a form of natural insecticide called FR900359 (FR). This has been on the science community’s radar for 30 years.

The substance protects the coralberry from insects and has been the focus of a study that claimed that FR could treat asthma more effectively than standard medication.

FR is also the subject of a new study, the results of which appear in the journal Science Signaling.

Alongside colleagues in the United States, researchers from the Universities of Magdeburg and Bonn, both in Germany, believe that they have found a new use for the toxin.